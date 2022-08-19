"A Democrat representative was saying it was 'fought hard' to get the inflation bill passed. Being slightly hearing-challenged, I thought he said 'through fraud.' I suppose the latter narrative is also true."
"It is traitorous to humanity for Confederates to fight to 'preserve their way of life' when that way of life includes owning other human beings as slaves. Nice try, though!"
"Female children under 18 and adult women over 40 get pregnant every day. Your 18-40 age limit on an abortion vote doesn't shake out fairly. If anything, it's imperative to include these age groups, as they're most likely to be affected by incidents of rape or incidents of 'unviable' pregnancy."
"Lock him up!"
"The GOP is no longer the Republican Party. It's official, according to Eric Trump: 'There's no question. I mean, it's not even the Republican Party. I'd say it's actually the Trump Party,' he said on Wednesday. The Lincoln Project states, 'What remains shares the name and branding of the traditional GOP, but is in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump.' And, columnist and author Brian J. Karem tweeted: 'There is no GOP any more. Just Trump and those modeled after him, many of whom are ready to fight for control of the party once Trump leaves.' If this bothers you, get out the vote!"
"Trump has the right to remain silent, unfortunately not the ability."
"First of all, I don't think Obama would have taken classified information away from Washington, the whole area of the White House. It wouldn't have happened. Trump thinks he's entitled to everything and he's not. He needs to understand that one day."
"The whole Forum Tuesday is called 'the ignorance section.' Dalton Daily Citizen, please mix it up a little bit. We Democrats are tired of people saying things like 'Can you imagine what would have happened if the FBI had gone into the Obamas’ home? Gone through Michelle’s closet?' Yes, I can imagine that if they had taken classified documents to their residence. Stop publishing ignorant statements like this. You're just fanning the flames of hate out. Let Merrick Garland do his job."
"It appears as though Wendy's is the only place in Dalton that has any sense. They have a trash can that you can drive up to the window and in driving up to the window you pass the spout to the trash can. You don't have to run all over the parking lot to get rid of your trash. I can't believe how people sometimes blunder into good ideas by accident, but this is a good idea."
"I would like to give a gigantic shoutout to Shannon and Michelle over at the Whitfield County Assessors Office. I had to file an appeal, as I'm sure a lot of people did on their property taxes. These two women are the dynamic duo. They're patient and they're kind. They both deserve a raise."
"These automakers can keep their electric vehicles. I wouldn't spend a penny on any of them."
