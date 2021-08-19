Today's Forum for Aug. 20

"Does any one out there still do macramé? I would like a specific item for a hummingbird feeder. Please post contact info in the Forum."
"Where can we go to see the latest numbers and percentages for local counties on people getting vaccinated as they should? I know Whitfield, Catoosa and Dade are proud to be the leaders of refusing the shot so I would love to see those numbers."
Editor's note: The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks that data. Go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine, then scroll down to the "COVID-19 vaccine dashboard" and click on "interactive dashboard."
"When a Republican politician gets COVID through their own negligence they always get the best healthcare courtesy of your tax money."
"If you aren't getting vaccinated because you don't trust the doctors, please tell me why you are filling up the hospital when you get sick."
"Republicans are working harder to keep masks out of schools than they ever have to keep guns out of schools."
"The district that Marjorie Taylor Greene is supposed to represent is on fire with COVID but where is she to help you? She's out crying over the treatment of terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Who is really working for you? Who is continuing to lie to you about your health while the hospitals in her district are overflowing? While her friends and people in her party are investing in medical equipment and coronavirus treatments she's telling you not to protect your children. She's taking you for a ride."
"Why is Dalton Public Schools the only system that gets ridiculed over its policies? Do Whitfield County Schools students not go out in public? Do Christian Heritage students not frequent the same public places? If it’s so important that DPS 'masks up' to protect this community, why aren’t other systems held accountable whether they are public or private?"
"It is sad and ironic that Trump is banned from Twitter because of the January 'insurrection,' but the spokesperson for the Taliban insurrection in Afghanistan is still happily tweeting away. Go figure!"
"President Biden has made one bad decision after another and it just keeps going. Not only has he made us look weak, but he has made us look stupid in the eyes of the world. The blame for this rests on his shoulders and on every person who voted for him."
"I remember as a young teenager hearing Richard Nixon saying on TV that the United States was pulling out of Vietnam. Although I didn't have family members there I was so excited. I'm just as excited now that Joe Biden has brought our troops home from Afghanistan. Twenty years is too long to be there fighting a battle that will never be won. If Donald Trump had done this, his supporters would have called him a hero, but they make Biden out to be the goat.''
"There is simply no plausible mechanism by which the Afghanistan withdrawal was going to be pleasant. The Afghan government, which we spent 20 years and trillions of dollars propping up, folded instantly. Best to cut our losses, bring our troops home and learn not to try this again."
"America needs something, but it’s not Trump and Trump Jr. as president and vice president. Move on. Trump destroyed the Republican Party, and this nonsensical devotion on the part of so many will ensure continued dominance of the Democrats."
