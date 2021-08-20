Today's Forum for Aug. 21/22

"No hospital bed should go first to an unvaccinated person. It was willful ignorance that got them there in the first place. Why should someone else pay for their poor decision?"
"Gov. Kemp says a statewide mandate for masks and vaccines would be counterproductive. Is savings lives counterproductive?"
"So the Dalton Board of Education is trying to please everybody instead of making the tough decisions and taking whatever heat results. The COVID delta variant is raging and we have very high community transmission so the board says masks for pre-k through seventh grade but parents can opt their kid out because we know that so many parents object and so if the principal says OK then no mask for that kid. These decisions, according to the board chair, are best made at the school level. What about the older kids? Nah. They can get vaccinated. Of course, many are not but, hey, it's the easy way out. This is not what leadership looks like."
"The same people in charge of this debacle unfolding in Afghanistan are in charge of our economy. My God, help us!"
"Hey liberal Democrats, how do you like your president now?"
"We’ll call the Afghanistan exit a failure when the Republicans own up to their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. We’ll even investigate it when the Republicans identify and appropriately punish those within their own ranks who participated."
"I think what President Biden is doing with Afghanistan takes real political courage and he should be applauded for his strength in bringing this nonsense to an end over there. It should have been done long ago."
"Why in the world would you pull the troops out of Afghanistan and leave Americans in there with no protection? What's going on in this country?"
"Why in heaven's name did the Biden administration pull our troops out of Afghanistan before ensuring all the Americans there had a safe way home? Look at what a debacle it's turned into."
"Hey folks, wake up! Afghanistan is nothing more than a smokescreen to cover up a breakdown in the distribution chain and the beginnings of a broken economy."
"I hope you Democrats are happy with what you've brought about."
"If you’re a Republican, did you see what Shannon Bearfield did? She admitted things were not going well and she said that she was wrong. Does that inspire you to be more direct and honest about the things you say?"
"When is Joe Biden going to secure our southern border? And if he's not, when are we going to have him, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer all impeached and dismissed?"
"Poor little Trump is banned from Twitter. It breaks my heart — not."
"I would please like for the local businesses to start prohibiting people from bringing their animals in the grocery stores and putting them in the grocery baskets where people have to put their food. With all the diseases and all going around, if they're not a service dog leave them at home."
