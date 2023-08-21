“Just what is the definition of a high-end commercial development and who or what do these developers at Patterson Farms have in mind, what businesses do they plan to bring in? Shouldn’t we know some of this before we give away all of our tax money?”
According to a story in the Dalton Daily Citizen in February 2022, “Mitchell Hollis of Hollis Holdings, one of the developers of Patterson Farms, said they are looking to build something similar to the Cambridge Square community in Ooltewah, Tennessee, or Patrick Square in Clemson, South Carolina. ‘But better,’ he said. ‘They are residential communities like this with a high-end commercial component,’ he said. ‘When I say ‘high-end commercial,’ I’m not necessarily talking about the stores. I’m talking about the quality of construction. If you look at Cambridge Square, that’s about $250 to $275 a square foot to build. They demand a $30 to $35 per square foot rental rate. The problem is that in Whitfield County the highest rental rate is on Walnut Avenue and its about $15 to $18 a square foot.’
“Will Patterson Farms just be putting the same old businesses in newer, more expensive buildings? ‘This is a $125 million development,’ said Hollis. ‘$90 million of that is the residential. We are not going to do anything that jeopardizes this community. My own brother, Jerome, is living here. I live three miles from here. This is a labor of love. The tenants we are talking to are not dollar stores. These are tenants that this community wants, and most of them are locally owned. We want this to be a destination place for the larger community, not just the people who live here.’
“Hollis said Patterson Farms will move ahead with the residential development, a mix of single- and multifamily units, with about 490 total units. But he said to do the commercial part of the development Patterson Farms needs funding from a tax allocation district (TAD),” which was approved last week.
“I think Jevin Jensen and Barry Robbins and Robby Staten don’t realize that they are supposed to represent all of the people, not just a special interest group. Let’s vote ‘em out, guys.”
“So much for listening to the majority of the people in the county who are against the TAD for the Patterson Farms project. County commissioners are going to do what they want to do. My question is who will make up for the loss of taxes on Patterson Farms? The people of Whitfield County will. Their property taxes will go up again.”
“A comment regarding the county commissioners approving the tax agreement for the Patterson Farms development: Bad, pathetic and sad news on their part, I hope none of them get reelected.”
“The only problem with Jensen stating they picked a citizens board for the roads is they always cherry pick their friends that agree with their waste. The same thing has and will always happen. That is all the merit board has ever been. So please stop wasting resources.”
“I would hate to know I supported Trump so much I’d be willing to go to jail with him.”
“Go to jail for Donnie? You do you.”
“Go to jail for Trump just like all the Jan. 6’ers who are in prison now crying because Donnie has turned his back on them. Real smart.”
“If you’re ready to go to jail with Trump you have lost touch with all reality and truth.”
“The Biden administration has changed the names of Army posts because of its wokeness but for me as a 13-year infantry vet they will always be Fort Hood and Fort Benning.”
“Brian Kemp and his RINO buddies are the main reason we’ve got two liberal, socialist Democrats representing the state of Georgia in the (U.S.) Senate.”
“According to a study by Moody Analytics, the average American household is paying $709 more per month for the same goods and services than they were paying when Biden took office. ... and how many families have gotten raises in pay since 2021 ... “
“John Stossel once again proves he wants people to remain dumb enough to read his horrible take on everything.”
“Trump is the furthest thing from God. If you think there is some spiritual hold on Trump it sure isn’t the real God, it’s some right-wing twisted contamination.”
“In response to the person’s comments that Trump is not God but God has his hand on him and that they will vote for him again, last year at (a rally) he stated that he is the ... ‘most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created’ ... This man has suckered you ... . Trump is a traitor to his country.”
“Accountability seems like persecution when you have never been held accountable for your actions.”
“In the game of football missed extra points will come back to bite you later on down the road.”
