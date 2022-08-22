“When did the FBI get so corrupt? When did they join the lying Democratic Party?”
“Wouldn’t it be nice if there were internationally understood hand signals motorists could use to say ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘Thank you’? Might reduce road rage incidents.”
“Liz Cheney learned the hard way that when you no longer share the same goals as the folks that sent you to Congress they can dump you like a pan of cold dishwater.”
“What is really frightening to me is all these people that have no problem with Trump stealing all these top secret papers and carrying them to Mar-a-Lago. It was bad that he had already been caught flushing documents down the White House toilets. and you supporters love him for it. That is sad.”
“It’s a good idea to write your car tag number on the insurance card you carry with you. If your car goes missing one of the first things the police will want to know is your license plate number. Chances are you haven’t memorized it.”
“Although it has already been disclosed by Republicans that there was nothing against Hillary they still want investigations into her emails some six years later. Yet mad as can be that 18 months after Trump is gone they are pulling more and more about him to be sent to trial over. So Trump is great as is but let’s keep going after Hillary even after she has been shown to not have done anything criminal. Ya’ll need to get ready. I see him going down because not even his family has plans of letting him throw them under the bus.”
“’Streetscape love’ for Thornton Avenue is going to be the new apartments for all those young professionals that are coming. That will be way more appealing than the Budgetel that served as the best transitional housing Dalton has had.”
“‘On education, Pennington said Dalton is home to great facilities but the community faces an issue with low test scores’ (Mayor David Pennington, Aug. 20). Perhaps it is time to spend less on the unnecessarily elaborate appearance of new schools and more on what is needed to bring up test scores. I know that a successful teacher cannot be bought, but maybe more can be put into the screening process. Or perhaps ways to incentivize teachers already here. Currently, there is little incentive for a tenured teacher to do a good job. These test scores are an embarrassment and no ostentatious school building is going to disguise poor education.”
“This so-called Inflation Reduction Act is massive waste of hard-earned taxpayer money.”
“Biden and his liberal Democrats are delusional if they think this climate bill is going to help us poor and middle-class Americans. They are a complete joke.”
“I would like to congratulate the Dalton Daily Citizen for printing both sides in the Forum. Please do not get like the one-sided, left-wing person that wrote in and said you needed to print but one attitude. That’s the liberal way, just their opinion only.”
“The individual who supports voting on abortion at the polls is missing one very important factor. A huge percentage of the people you wish to exclude are taxpayers. Isn’t that taxation without representation?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.