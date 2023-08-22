“I was wondering if the county Public Works has given up mowing county roadsides. You can’t see fire hydrants on most rural roads. I travel on Haig Mill Lake Road daily and past the Windemere city road it’s awful. Talking to a resident on the county side, it was mowed early spring and hasn’t been mowed since. The storm last Sunday caused a tree to fall across the road right before Poplar Springs Road and it is still partially in the road on both sides.”
Whitfield County responds, “During the period from Aug. 2-13 storms caused 48 trees to fall across county roads. The crews concentrated on getting the trees out of the roadway and getting traffic moving. Public Works is now going back and cleaning up the parts of trees left in the right of way. They will be back on Poplar Springs to get the remainder of that tree soon. Mowing crews are scheduled to be on Haig Mill Lake Road late next week.”
“Is there a law in Georgia about taking dogs into grocery stores? I ain’t talking about seeing-eye dogs, I’m talking about little mutts that they ride around in their grocery carts.”
Under both state and federal law animals are not allowed in grocery stores. Service animals are exempt from this ban.
“I am so grateful for our paper, the Dalton Daily Citizen. I am in my 80s and some of my friends are also. We have no computers or these smartphones and our paper is the only way we get the news in our town and I am grateful.”
“Autocratic leaders Jensen, Robbins and Staten must go. Vote them out. This is America where the votes of the people still count. We voted no to TAD.”
“In the past Barry Robbins held back on voting against the people, now his time is up. He was all about TAD for the Patterson Farms project from the beginning and voted for it.”
“Walking at the Dalton Mall the other day it struck me that the City Council really missed an opportunity by not putting the aquatic center near this location. What an economic engine it could be for this area with no additional cost to taxpayers.”
“In my next life I want to be a blue chip football player who all the college coaches are calling and visiting, making all kinds of promises, and then at the last possible minute sign with the Georgia Bulldogs.”
“I’m excited for SEC expansion. But it does seem to disproportionately hurt the top-tier teams like Georgia. Their schedule only has the potential to get harder while lower-tier teams like Missouri and Kentucky already see every game as a struggle. Georgia is doing just fine getting to the playoffs without having to add another top-tier team like Oklahoma.”
“Climate change caused all those fires in Hawaii? Very strange.”
“You wouldn’t see Donald Trump’s face on TV ever since he lost the election if it hadn’t been for the Democrats wanting to do something to keep him from winning in 2024. Now I’m not saying what he done in January was right. I’m not condoning that. However, I do think that the Democrats are picking and picking and picking to find something wrong so that he won’t be in office again. It’s just the Democrats afraid of losing. ... I just don’t think it’s right that they keep on about Donald Trump. ... He didn’t do a thing to hurt this country. But look at Biden. Y’all just take a look and do the pros and cons on that, OK?”
“Biden was going to be the uniter in chief. He turned out to be the divider in chief.”
“Biden is disgraceful. He went to Maui and told people who have lost everything that he knows how they feel because he once lost his house due to a lightning strike. That’s an outright lie. He had a small kitchen fire in his house once. America deserves better.”
“To the person who thinks Biden is evil, just look at his eyes, you must be very disoriented. I think you got that backwards. Trump is the most evil-looking person I have ever seen.”
“I hope Donald J. Trump wins reelection. The people deserve him.”
“If you feel Trump’s indictment by a grand jury in Fulton County is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia there are a lot of roads leading out, but as far as I’m concerned you haven’t seen anything yet.”
“Once again for the people in the back: The president does not have a dial on his desk labeled ‘gas prices.’ ...”
