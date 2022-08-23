“Teachers are hardworking, underpaid and are crucial to the success of their students and community. Some test scores may be ‘subpar,’ as you put it, but there are many reasons that may cause this — too many to list here. Teachers have to spend money out of their own pockets to buy teaching materials because there are not many books in school now. Teachers could seek other employment for a better salary but they are called to teach our children. You walk in a teacher’s shoes for a week and you may have a different perspective. I am not a teacher but do respect and admire them. Go teachers!”
“In hindsight, if the Southern Railway Passenger Station in downtown Dalton had been preserved, the near-useless parking deck that occupied part of that space might not have been built. If the station was standing today, it could have been converted into a green room or concessions/restrooms building for Burr Park.”
“Is it really that the FBI is corrupt or maybe it’s the dude who stole government documents and lied about returning them? You’re in a cult if you think everyone is corrupt except the one dude continuously breaking the law.”
“I don’t care how much you love him, this is not a witch hunt. Anyone who has access to a television and real news would know that.”
“Dodge is making a major mistake by discontinuing its gasoline-powered Chargers and Challengers after next year because they’re not going to sell many of those electric vehicles.”
“Liz Cheney was complaining about losing her political race. She needs to join the Democrats because us real Republicans don’t want RINOs like her.”
“It’s obvious that all these Democrats know how to do is tax and to spend.”
“What is going on with the price of eggs? Are they coming from another country? Today my usual package was $4.95. It’s ridiculous. I didn’t buy it. We’re going to be egg-free I guess.”
“It’s a good thing I took my blood pressure pills before I went to the grocery store. It was unbelievable the increase in food. Food! Come on, it’s too much.”
“It’s absolutely hard to swallow the fact that Dalton Public Schools is considering a millage rate that increases property taxes. Have they totally lost their mind? They need to support this community, and I mean the people that are supporting the community, the taxpayers. Never mind these thousands and thousands of renters who aren’t doing a thing to help our school systems.”
“Liz Cheney put the interest of this country, its democracy, its people and what is right above all the Trump junk.”
“To the person in the paper that said it was taxation without representation if we exempted men and women unable to have children on a referendum on abortion, I’m sorry but abortion has nothing to do with taxes.”
“I live at the end of Riverbend Road and several times my mailbox lid has been left open. This morning I had an appointment to come into town and I met a car with a light on top and I thought that’s the substitute because I know my mail carrier’s car. On the way up for a mile, I’m not stretching it, 99% of the mailbox lids were open. This is absolutely ridiculous. and don’t tell me to go and call the post office because you cannot get a call through. You can’t get a person. We need somebody at the post office to step up and take care of this. If the wind is blowing hard, it blows the mail out. If it’s raining, it rains on the mail.”
