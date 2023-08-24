“I don’t understand how any woman could ever vote for a man who ... brags about assaulting women.”
“There’s an interesting comment today about Trump’s distance from God. and how close to God do you think Biden is? He advocates abortion ... I don’t call that Godly in any sense of the word.”
“Our city officials must get whiplash going from reading demands in the Forum to cut taxes right to reading demands to spend more money on public services.”
“All these commissioners that voted on this TAD thing need to be voted out of there, get some new ones, and quit wasting money in this county like they are ... “
“I just saw something wonderful on TV, can you believe it? Publix has banned animals from their stores and if you take an animal in there you will be asked to leave. Hallelujah! Get them animals out of the grocery store. Yes!”
“I think the voters in Georgia need to vote out the Public Service Commission that regulates utilities. My power bill was out of sight ....”
“When ‘The Price is Right’ said that Drew Carey was going to be the host of it I said to myself ‘Why him?’ But after time has gone by I’ve decided he’s a far better host than Bob Barker ever was.”
“I noticed one of those Republicans in the (presidential) debate said we don’t need a rookie in the White House. I beg to differ with him. You look at what the deficit is now and we don’t need no more seasoned veterans in there, that’s for sure.”
“I listened to this Republican (presidential) debate last night and only one person talked about birth control, the rest of them were abortion, abortion, abortion. They should talk more about birth control than abortion. ... “
“I just watched the Republican (presidential) debate. Nikki Haley won the debate. She was all over the Republicans and said they raised the deficit during the Trump administration, not the Democrats. DeSantis did not impress me. The guy with the funny name, he’s crazy. Mike Pence acted desperate. Asa Hutchinson from Arkansas and the North Dakota governor were both level-headed, answered the questions very good. They could be president, they’re presidential material, but unfortunately the Republicans are looking for crazy. They’ll probably get Trump.”
“Two observations after watching the Republican (presidential) debate. None of them are qualified or fit to run this country. It’s really weird that some of them are pro-Trump and some are anti-Trump. Goes to show how much damage that man did while in power.”
“I don’t think Pence has a snowball’s chance in August.”
“I’m laughing at all these anti-Biden comments. The Republicans don’t have a single horse in the race worth anything and all the old folks that blindly vote R are all dying off. The Democrats are going to be in charge for a long time and I’m loving it. Trump is a jailbird and DeSantis is a child wearing adult clothes. Who else is there to vote for?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene has done a better job in our district than Tom Graves.”
“After hearing Joe Biden’s comments and speech in Maui, it’s disgusting. How can any Democrat with a straight mind vote for this guy. He’s pitiful. ... Worrying about he almost lost his ‘67 Corvette, unbelievable.”
“How dare President Biden try to find common ground with people who just experienced a tragedy. Donald Trump would never stoop to even pretending to care about anyone but himself.”
“Biden may not have a dial to turn back our gas prices but he made a promise ... that he was going to do away with fossil fuels. What do you expect?”
“In the Forum people keep saying that the Democrats are picking on poor old Donald Trump. The Democrats don’t have to pick on the Donald. Donald Trump just keeps on being corrupt. A (grand) jury has decided (to indict him), probably some Republicans on that (grand) jury, ... the same thing that you and I would be accountable for, just a whole lot quicker. ...”
“For the amount of money that Trump is paying some of these exotic lawyers he has ... he needs to start firing some people. He sure isn’t getting very good results.”
“When Georgia’s trial against Trump starts Trump will bring the circus. He is the ringmaster. So the circus will come and it will be on him.”
“No matter what the outcome of this kangaroo court trial is I will always support former President Trump.”
“If Trump is someone who you would go to jail (prison) for then you probably should go, but with him.”
