Today's Forum for Aug. 25

"It's a shame that Whitfield County Schools won't require masks for their students and teachers. What good is 'strongly encouraging' when it's not enforceable? If you can enforce a dress code, you can enforce masks."
"Who can enforce 35 mph speed limits on county roads most traffic are traveling 50 and 60 mph?"
"The Postal Service, mandated in the Constitution, delivers mail to every home in the U.S. every day, and your concern is that sometimes the mail doesn't arrive until late afternoon? Is it possible your expectations are a bit ... ridiculous?"
"I have a job, I rarely even get home before 5 o'clock so I don't care if it's after 5 before the mail runs. I also think it's insane for the mail to run on Saturday and Sunday."
"I watched the last two nights of the Democratic National Convention and heard the plans for our country. We were encouraged to elect Democrats to every open congressional seat and the presidency, and we would be guaranteed love, peace, brotherhood and fiscal responsibility just like in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Portland and San Francisco."
"Our city and county elected officials are telling us that it will be a lot easier on them to not do what is necessary to end the spread of COVID-19. I guess we shouldn't want them to do anything that is hard to do, even if it is the right thing to do."
"The Democratic mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, recently announced that she's going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. Good luck to the rest of the city, and this stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even ABC and NBC news can't cover up."
"I have just read the most naive comment ever in the weekend Forum. Someone is actually under the impression that the Dems know anything about leadership, compassion or a path forward to society's future! What a joke."
"Who says your crape myrtles are too tall? Do you want to cut them down just because everybody does? You don't have to cut them. They should not be cut. They will never look right again if you cut them. The primary reason so many get cut is because someone is making money doing it."
"The president said his plan on the COVID-19 virus is based on science. That is so far from the truth it is pitiful. It was his plan and mishandling of this pandemic that caused it to spread. How many people have died unnecessarily?"
"Here I am, old and feeble, with some meds to pick up at the drug store. My drug insurance company keeps telling me that they can send them straight to my mailbox, which would make it much easier and even cheaper. But now our president is slowing down the Postal Service for what he thinks is his political gain. How low can he go?"
"Donald Trump's primary residence is in Florida and he regularly flies down there to play golf on weekends. There's no reason he couldn't also vote there in person, but instead he's casting his ballot by mail while ranting about how nobody else should be able to."
