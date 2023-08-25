“I see they’re patching Tibbs Road again. It would be nice if the police department would enforce not letting 18-wheelers go down Tibbs Road. That’s what’s causing all of the damage, and they’re constantly having to patch it. ... There’s no sense in these 18-wheelers going down Tibbs Road all the time.”
The Dalton Police Department provided this response: “18-wheelers are restricted between the side entrance to Food City on Tibbs and the intersection of Waugh Street and Shugart Road. There are signs at that (point) that advise motorists of the rule. The police department does enforce this rule and our Traffic Unit has performed enforcement there in response to complaints. Any 18-wheeler drivers who operate in this area do so at risk of receiving a citation.”
“That Fulton County district attorney is an embarrassment for all Georgians.”
“When President Trump wins back the White House these liberal Democrats like Fani Willis will get theirs!”
“You can kinda tell who in The Forum is getting their news from Facebook groups with words like ‘Patriots’ and ‘Truth’ in the name somewhere.”
“The U.S. drug problem is not the fault of cartels in Mexico. Our problem is that Americans are choosing to buy and use these drugs. We give them their customer base and the money to run their operations. We sell guns to the cartel so they can use them against us. We need to stop blaming Mexico and start blaming ourselves for the degradation of our society. Change starts here, not there.”
“You’re not going to jail with Trump. He’s going to some country club prison and you’ll go to regular prison. Make sure to send Trump a donation.”
“Trump’s most racist supporters are coming to his defense and that’s a scary thing to know how many people hate other people because of their race and he’s promoting it and they’re following behind him.”
“You need to read John Stossel’s ‘Bad Choices’ in Friday’s Viewpoints. Trump and Biden are bad choices. This country needs to do better.”
“If you’re a Trump supporter, answer this question: Why is Trump trying to delay all of these lawsuits and charges if he’s innocent?”
“Running for office doesn’t absolve your criminal behavior.”
“Why are the House Republicans trying to investigate the Fulton County district attorney? Isn’t that ‘weaponizing the government” that they always accuse Biden of doing? Waste of time and money. No interest in helping the country. Just stirring the pot and causing trouble.”
“Biden must be doing a great job with the economy. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in June 2022 welfare benefits were granted to 6,190 Georgia households, according to Georgia Department of Family and Children Services data. By June 2023 that number was down to 4,809 — an about 21% drop.”
“This will probably fall on (really old) deaf ears but religion and politics are two different things. They don’t go together. Biden doesn’t have to be a Christian. Trump without a doubt is not a Christian. Stop talking about God and politics in the same breath.”
“Wow, President Biden exaggerated a story while trying to comfort someone who had just lost everything. Can you imagine if he did something truly insane, like draw a made-up track on a hurricane map with a Sharpie rather than admit he was wrong?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene may be the perfect representative of the people of this area. That’s not a reason to be proud.”
“Fundamentally changing America to the Democrat is doing whatever it takes to stay in power.”
“The travesty concerning President Trump continues ... I’ve called our state representative ... I’ve called the governor’s office, I’ve called Marjorie Taylor Greene, everybody needs to step up to the plate on this ... like Trump says, he’s just in their way ... You better pray to God to turn this nation around because it’s going the wrong way. ... “
“Congrats to Donald Trump for becoming the most indicted former president, a record previously held by none other than Donald Trump. He also holds the record for most impeachments. Winning!”
“Just watched Donald Trump, if he’s not talking about somebody, cutting them down, he’s pointing that finger at somebody all the time. We need somebody besides Trump.”
“Thank God I’m a North Carolina native who lived in Tennessee for 20 years. That will keep me from having to tell my friends that I didn’t come from the first state to jail an ex-president. Disgraceful and despicable are the two words that come immediately to mind. I could come up with something stronger but they wouldn’t be able to run it in the paper.”
“Democrats wouldn’t have to do much looking to uncover evidence against Trump. It was all around his mansion in Florida, he even was (recorded) telling his friends what it was and that it was top secret. Democrats are feeding him the rope and he is hanging himself.”
