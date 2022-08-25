“Poor Hillary was subjected to hours of questioning about the Benghazi attack, so true. She also had the nerve to say something to the effect of ‘What difference, at this point, does it make?’ Really?”
“I always wonder how many angry Forum comments got submitted back in the day to the tune of ‘They’ll never get me to trade my buggy for one of them horseless carriages!’ How’d that turn out?”
“If I were a Republican and I still supported Trump, I’d be ashamed to show my face. Liz Cheney is doing a great job.”
“To the person that said Liz Cheney should join the Democratic Party and she’s a RINO. Do you have any idea how she voted in Congress? She voted 100% conservative and with the Republicans. The question is do you want a person that stands for the legitimate Republican/conservative principles or do you want a person that discards all principles of honesty and integrity and blindly follows a person that lies about the election results and encourages followers to trash our democracy, the Capitol, attack our representatives from both parties trying to do their job and certify the election? My father served in World War ll and I during Vietnam. We didn’t serve to see a draft-dodger president encourage followers to attack the very democratic process that we served for. Thank God for Liz Cheney. She stood for principles, honesty, truth and America, knowing it would cost her her job. How many in government would do that?”
“The raid on Mar-a-Lago could have been avoided if Trump had complied with the National Archives’ many, many requests for their return. I’ll bet you didn’t hear that on Fox.”
“The same substitute mail carrier that delivers mail in the Riverbend Road area must deliver in the Airport Road area also. We have the same issue on some days. Our regular carrier is very efficient.”
“Kudos to the Forum commenter who wants the Dalton Board of Education to focus less on having the best facilities and focus more on academic results. The facilities earn an A, but a high percentage of the students in all grades do not achieve at grade level but get promoted anyway. This, of course, is not new news.”
“Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $10,000 of college debt for individuals making up to $125,000 is an insane wealth transfer to the wealthy from the working class! Only 38% of the population has a college degree and average annual income for high school graduates is between $40,000 to $45,000 per year. However, they and those of us who worked our way through college are to pay for them?”
“To the one who thinks renters aren’t paying for property taxes, lots of rents have been and will be increased to cover property owner taxes. That’s literally how it works.”
“I believe that senior citizens who have paid school tax all their lives, when they reach the age of 70, 75 or 80 don’t need to pay any more school tax. School board members, wake up! Get in the real world.”
