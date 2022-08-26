“The Dalton school board and school administration know nothing but deficit spending. Year after year they prove this to us, the taxpaying public. Don’t be fooled by their upbeat ‘This will be the second year in a row that the millage rate will decrease.’ My taxes will increase significantly due to property reassessments and so will most of yours. and this after the federal government gave them well over $20 million and the state is giving them more because our community is getting poorer.”
“One of the more tragic developments since the Reagan revolution is thinking of higher education as a product to be purchased, instead of an ongoing investment in our future.”
“Words matter. The article regarding Whitfield County Schools’ focus on traumatized students puzzled me. Trauma is a response to a truly terrible event. Kids in Ukraine are traumatized. Kids who saw their friends and teachers killed by a school shooter are traumatized. Kids who are physically abused are traumatized. There will always be life disruptions and family difficulties and school problems. Let’s don’t minimize true trauma.”
“Let me explain property taxes. Whoever owns the property pays the taxes. In the case of rental property, that would be the landlord. The property taxes are built into the rent. So no one is getting away with anything.”
“I want to give a huge shoutout to Leon Helton and his grandson. This young man did not let his granddad’s life’s work go away after Mr. Helton died. Instead, he has worked like crazy not only to keep the business but to make it grow and even expand into yet a second, much larger building. I just want him to know some of us recognize him and realize what hard work he has put into this. So many no longer care about what parents and grandparents have built and as soon as they are gone it is gone. and yes, I lived this with my family. So my hat is off to you with the deepest respect, just like I had for him.”
“Where does Biden get the authority to just erase debt without an executive order? I don’t remember Congress passing that law. This guy thinks he’s a dictator. But if he’s so excited about erasing debt he can come to Dalton and wipe out $20,000 of unpaid debt that I have on credit cards. But I’m not going to sit and wait on the phone to ring.”
“I took out significant student loans in the 1990s to pay for college. It took many years, but I paid back my debt, as I promised to do, with interest. When does my college debt get canceled retroactively?”
“Joe Biden is setting a very bad example for today’s college students by forgiving these loans. There are thousands of us, probably millions of us, that worked hard, worked extra jobs and paid our student loans off. This is not fair at all.”
“To the person saying that it is obvious that Democrats only know how to tax and spend, did you get a new assessment last month? I did and mine went up 80% and all our commissioners and most of our elected officials are Republicans. So tax and spend in Whitfield County are all Republican ideas.”
“To the person in the Forum that says they’re having a problem with their mail. I live on Tilton Road, which is part of the Riverbend route. Our boxes have been left open and my mail is put crossways in the box and the lid shut on it. Now that’s something that’s done on purpose. I have not been able to get a hold of the post office either.”
“Have you been to the main post office in Dalton lately? If not, it’s probably because you can’t find it for all of the high grass and weeds grown up around it. How embarrassing!”
“Go Falcons!”
