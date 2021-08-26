Today's Forum for Aug. 27

"Yes! The Roadrunners are going back to Mashburn Arena. The venue may not have the charm of Bandy Gymnasium but now I can get myself a chilly cold beer and support the team."
"Wonder how the Taliban is going to run a country if they can't run an airport. Bad times ahead for them."
"Why would anyone believe anything President Biden or anyone in his administration says after witnessing the crisis on our southern border and the exit from Afghanistan debacle, just to mention a few."
"I am a veteran and Biden did not disgrace me. Even Trump, who did things that had our Founding Fathers turning over in their graves (think Jan. 6). I remain a proud veteran."
"To the Forum comment on Tuesday that troop removal was all on Biden. On Feb. 29, 2020, the Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban to remove all U.S. troops by Aug. 31, 2021. Research it!"
"My 92-year-old mother, who most of her life has voted for Democratic presidents, can't believe some of the screw-ups that Biden has done in seven months.""
"Some people don't like Biden. They refer to him as a Democrat. I refer to him as Mr. President.''
"Did Kayleigh McEnany just say that when Trump was president there wasn’t 'crisis after crisis'?”
"How's your 401(k) doing?"
"Trump fans keep wanting to judge his performance based on the rosiest period they remember even though his entire last year as president was one disaster after another. A president’s performance is measured by how the country looks when they leave office vs. how it looked when they came in. Everything got worse from 2017 to 2021. Everything. That’s a failure of a president."
"Hospitals should require all eligible persons to show proof of COVID vaccination or no admission to hospitals. Our healthcare providers are worn out. We are an ignorant, ungrateful, inconsiderate and selfish people."
"People, how many more are going to have to die before y'all get your vaccines? It's no big deal as far as the pain, there is none. OK, so you might get a little bruise or a little swelling but that goes along with any vaccine. It seems to me that people would see the importance of this vaccine. The numbers of these cases are just exploding and nobody seems to think twice about it. People, get out and get your vaccine so this virus can seem to cease a little bit."
"What’s the point of a mask mandate if parents can opt their children out? Why should responsible parents’ children risk being infected by the irresponsible? Let those who won’t wear masks return to long-distance learning."
"When is a mandate not a mandate? Oh, I know! When two plus two does not equal four because, you know, it's more important to understand the thought process behind the wrong answer. Awww."
"I'd like to opt out my tax dollars from going to the superintendents this year."
"Run, Herschel, run! Run, Herschel, run!"
"All I've got to say is go, Trump, go!"
