“Good job filling potholes on Tibbs Road, Public Works, and with minimal traffic flow disruption.”
“Please ask people reading the Forum to leave driveways open when they’re having a yard sale or the neighbors are having a yard sale. Don’t block your neighbors’ driveways because a lot of them have to get out and get back in. It’s impossible when you’ve got a couple of cars blocking the driveway.”
“In reference to that soccer controversy, looks like USA’s wokeness has made it to Spain.”
“What the free networks are calling world news or their evening news ain’t nothing but tabloid junk.”
“I think if Joe Biden actually went to a grocery store, pumped his own gas, saw what mortgage loan interest rates are, I don’t think he’d be bragging about his Bidenomics.”
“I hope soon Democrats in the Forum wake up to the seriousness of what the Democrats are doing to this country.”
“Election cycle after election cycle, Georgia voters have been given fantastic choices for the Public Service Commission. But they ignore the qualifications and the positive ideas for change. They pay little attention to these races at all. Georgians just keep voting for the same old Republicans.”
“The Fulton County DA is not the embarrassment. Those of you that still believe Trump won and has broken no laws are the embarrassment.”
“I love the state of Georgia but Fulton County is a disgrace and gives the rest of the state a bad, bad name.”
“Trump has convinced his fans that not even one of the 91 charges against him is valid. They’re all witch hunts, he says, and everyone knows it. Then, on top of that, this self-proclaimed billionaire gets people to donate to his defense fund. Barnum’s quote needs to be updated with at least two born every minute.”
“Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for Donald Trump? I’ve never seen a president beg so much.”
“To all you Trump supporters who are mad because he is indicted on criminal charges, just remember, if it was an ordinary citizen who committed all these crimes they would have already been in prison.”
“Here’s how you know that crime has reached critical mass: Shoplifting gangs are even targeting Dollar Tree.”
“Biden doesn’t advocate abortion. He advocates choice. That’s a distinction so-called pro-life people refuse to accept.”
“To the contributor who wrote President Biden chooses abortion. I believe what he chose was the freedom of choice, just as God ordained. ‘But if it seem evil to you to serve the Lord, you have your choice: Choose this day that which pleaseth you, whom you would rather serve ... but as for me and my house we will serve the Lord,’ Joshua 25:15. ‘Judge not, lest you be judged,’ Matthew 7:1. ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,’ John 8:7. Pray Christians stay in your lane, you are not showing God’s love and compassion.”
“Read two books recently, ‘The Great Dechurching’ by Jim Davis and Michael Graham and ‘Integrity Counts’ by Brad Raffensperger. The truth, if you want to know it.”
“It appears I have lost a few friends because I speak my mind about my dislike of Donald Trump. But guess what, if they don’t like me because of how I feel about him they didn’t like me to start with. I don’t get mad because they like him. I just think ‘Are you serious? After what he’s done and you’re OK with it?’”
“That Ramaswamy that wants to be president is nothing but a pretend Trump. One Trump is already too many so forget him.”
