Today's Forum for Aug. 3

"I just want to let your readers know that there are still good and honest people in this area. Thursday, July 22, I happened to go to the Food City here in Chatsworth. Doing a little shopping. Had my sunglasses on the neck of my T-shirt. After about 20 minutes, I noticed they were gone. After I backtracked through the aisle, I couldn't find my sunglasses so I chalked it up. Tuesday, the 27th, I went back to Food City to do a little more shopping. Happened to ask the front desk if there was a chance anyone turned in some sunglasses. Well, sure enough she opened the drawer and there were my sunglasses. Those sunglasses to any other person were just sunglasses. But these sunglasses are special to me. They go back to my Army days. As a combat veteran of Vietnam I want you people to know that there are some good and honest people. They actually turned my sunglasses in. May God bless those people that done that and their family and enrich their lives."
"If you don’t remember Rudolph’s pizza, are you even from Dalton?"
"I disagree with the comment that schools deserve all the funding they can get. The U.S. spends more per student than most developed countries, yet isn't anywhere near the top in global academic rankings. Administrative staff numbers and salaries keep growing but accountability for academic results is lacking. Most schools are not 'following the science' on teaching young kids how to become fluent readers, acknowledged as critical to academic success."
"Why, as a Forum commenter suggested, should schools be given all the money possible? Last year was extremely challenging for students and teachers, yet Georgia asked the feds for a state testing waiver. Without test data, how on Earth did they think school systems could devise and implement valid programs to address learning loss? Fortunately, the feds did not grant a complete waiver."
"You say watching us throw money at education and watching it be misused is frustrating. First, I’d love to know some examples of how we are throwing money at education. Georgia schools have not been fully funded in a long time. Teachers have barely seen a raise in the last 15 years even though the cost of living has risen dramatically. Second, how is it being misused? I’m sure there are some examples, but it’s hardly a pervasive issue. Unless you’re talking about money given to largely unregulated charter schools."
"Yes, it would hurt my soul on a fundamental level to admit that Trump did a good job. Because I don’t believe he did. And even if he had done a good job, he would have erased any admirable legacy with his treasonous acts on Jan. 6. Would it hurt Trump supporters to admit that he is a traitor to his country? Turn off your TV and read a book. There’s more to life than Trump."
"I won’t say that Trump is the greatest U.S. president ever, but I will say, hands down, that he is the most corrupt U.S. president ever.'
"There is really no problem with how No. 46 is running the country. It's the creatures from the swamp that appear to be calling all the major shots and he goes along with most of them."
"So sick and tired about the blame game. All of these fast-food places are saying we can't get help, we can't get help. Well guess what? You're the help. Don't mess up my order."
"Varnell city police needs to quit running radar on Cleveland Highway and sit in the City Hall parking lot. Nobody stops at that sign at Highway 2 and 201 intersection. They could rack up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.