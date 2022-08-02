“You think the bathrooms at Burr Park would stay decent if they were just left unlocked for use 24/7? I think you’re the one who needs to get a grip. You may have been all over the world, but you apparently haven’t been in Dalton for long. People in this town don’t take care of things. Those bathrooms would be trashed by the end of the first day if they were left unlocked.”
“Who makes the decision on what gets printed in The Forum?”
Editor’s note: Jamie Jones, the editor.
“Will Smith does not need to apologize to that creep. He was defending his wife. Any man worth his salt would do the same thing. Would you stand there and let someone degrade your wife on national TV? No, I don’t think you would. and him being banned from the Oscars for 10 years, that is ridiculous. That is ridiculous. What is this world coming to?”
“I don’t know why they call these places convenience stores when it’s not convenient. You go in there and someone is standing there trying to decide what scratch-off tickets they want for the lottery and they tie the line up for 10 minutes. The clerk ought to say ‘Move aside, get out of the way.’”
“I don’t know why people keep ragging President Trump. Look at it now. Look at the economy. We’re almost in a depression. All Biden does is write his name down on everything put in front of him. He’s just giving money away to other countries putting this country in a bind. What does it take for these people to see that Biden is not doing what he said he’d do? He was only giving these comments to get elected. Once he got in there he couldn’t care less about the American people.”
“So they’re going to construct a FIFA regulation-sized field at Heritage Point Park. What great news! Maybe now the World Cup will finally come to Dalton, Georgia.”
“I’m so unlucky, if there was only two tickets in a drawing and I had both of them they would call it an illegal drawing and put me in jail for having the tickets.”
“I’m sorry to hear about the person’s cat passing away recently. I also have cats and it’s getting really hard to feed them. Prices are so expensive.”
“The Town Crier, I’m getting tickled here, in his commentary on Southern slang overlooked two good ones. A North Carolina saying, ‘I hope to my never,’ which is an expression meaning ‘I’ll swan.’ and another North Carolina saying, ‘Going around robin’s bush,’ which is another way of saying ‘Taking a roundabout way of getting somewhere.’”
“With all of this rain we are getting, we are in the midst of a climate change.”
“If Democrats raise taxes in an inflationary economy that would just about finish off what little voter appeal they have left. You have to wonder how anybody can be that stupid.”
“I’m looking at Newsmax and of course Fox News. Instead of trying to be honest and true, it’s like looking at a Russian propaganda channel. There’s nothing good that they can say. Everybody is negative. It’s childish to me, the way grown people act on TV like this. They just lie and try to divide this country.”
“I went in to McDonald’s to get my favorite pancake and sausage breakfast and guess what? They started making the sausage smaller. You know what I thought of? Biden. Let’s start calling this Bidenism. We got a sack of potato chips and it was full of air.”
