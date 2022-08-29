“To the senior citizens who have been complaining about paying school taxes, how do you feel about paying for someone’s college education?”
“Hey Joe, what about my home mortgage? COVID has caused me, and millions like me, to struggle to pay my home mortgage. and 60% of those so-called student loans are for ‘fluff degrees,’ not something that puts real money in your pocket. Let me know when I’ll receive my check. That, by the way, was actually my money to begin with.”
“Were you as mad at the millionaires who had hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP loans forgiven as you are about students possibly having some of their student debt relieved?”
“My head is still spinning from the news that President Biden decided to erase hundreds of billions of dollars owed to the federal government in student college loans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded us last year that this is a power that is specifically assigned only to the House of Representatives by the Constitution. By the time lawsuits make their way through the courts, the mid-term election will be over, and those college-educated Democrats will say ‘Bless his heart — he tried!’”
“If I were a Democrat and I still supported Joe Biden I would be ashamed to show my face.”
“As a child, whenever I would complain about fairness my dad would tell me ‘suck it up, life’s not fair.’ I think the boomers writing angry letters about Biden’s loan forgiveness somehow forgot that lesson.”
“When you say that you are confused by schools talking about trauma because trauma is a response to a truly horrible occurrence in your life, are you suggesting that the word isn’t being used properly? Visit a school, any school, and you will find multiple children in every class who have experienced significant trauma. During COVID those were worse, more frequent, and the children had no escape. I’m glad schools recognize that our kids are human beings. I wish society would recognize what educators deal with and stop seeing education as some sort of bubble inside which everyone forgets their lives and are ready to learn.”
“So, how dare those with student loans accept forgiveness for their debt! But hey, if you offered to pay off my credit cards I’d let you? Just checking to see if I read that right. You aren’t actually arguing right or wrong.”
“Husbands are the best people to share secrets with. They’ll never tell anyone because they aren’t listening. If they’re old, they can’t hear or remember either.”
“There are quite a lot of us who hope the Democrats — by hook or crook — can keep Trump off the presidential ballot in 2024. Rest assured that if that happens, every Republican and most Independents will back whichever Republican ends up on the ballot. Goodbye to chances for the Democrats to retain the presidency.”
