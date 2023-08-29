“If I had to choose between the most notorious liars in the GOP, Santos or Trump, I would choose Santos. His lies tend to be more juvenile and easy to spot, whereas Trump’s lies can get people killed as they did on Jan. 6.”
“Thank you for fixing Tibbs Road. It’s much better.”
“I wish (TV) would stop interrupting ‘Jeopardy’ for Donald Trump. Nobody cares about what happens to Trump.”
“I just wonder if former President Barack Obama had all these charges against him where would he be. I’m sure he would have already been sent to prison.”
“Where in the Bible is it saying that God is approving of abortions, a woman’s choice? No, it’s not, and if they’re wanting to go to the Bible, God said thou shalt not kill so take it from that and that’s what you need to listen at and learn.”
“You’ve got it wrong. God loves everyone but he’s also a righteous God. and he also says do not kill. You can’t argue those facts.”
“Why do so many people wish hate or revenge on someone that’s trying to do their job like Fani Willis? There should be a plague against all of the hate-mongers in this world. Maybe it should be like the biblical days, a plague following the hate-mongers. ... “
“This country needs more DAs like Fani Willis. What a fine example to follow.”
“It’s evident from several recent news reports that the citizens of New York are coming out and protesting (asylum seekers) being dumped in their city. Good for them. The mayor and governor are getting exactly what they deserve.”
“I’d like to make a comment about the person talking about Biden and Trump Godly or whatever. God knows who’s who so we can’t label nobody as a Christian. You can call yourself a Christian, do you act like a Christian? Do you obey the Word of God? Are you following God or are you following Satan? That’s the truth about it, but I’ve found out as I’ve been living in this world for 73 years these people that run around calling themselves pro-choice are some of the most hateful people in the world and they call themselves Christian people. ... God is love.”
“Alleged classified docs leaker Jack Teixeira argues he should be treated like Trump. I wholeheartedly disagree. Trump should be receiving the same treatment as Jack Teixeira. End of story.”
“Would you hire any Trump business to build for you? We all know the answer is no but some of you would let him run your country? It’s beyond time to be honest with yourself about that man.”
“Saying the Democrats are ignorant is pretty ignorant in itself when you look at what the Republicans are doing right now, too. A lot of my conservative friends only watch Fox News and spew the same garbage. It’s like a person that only drinks Coca-Cola claiming that water is bad for you. If you get your news from one source your perception is going to be warped.”
“I will start looking at electric cars when Trump is elected president again. Never.”
“People interpret things to suit their narrative. Something may be interpreted as discrimination or hate when it is actually just a different point of view.”
“I wanted to make a comment about all of the fights about the Forum. Everybody has always got something negative to say, always downing people, politicians, whoever, but it’s always something negative. I am so thankful that all these are is their opinion and not everybody’s.”
