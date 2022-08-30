“There will be people in the streets if Trump is indicted, but they will be dancing and rejoicing, not rioting.”
“When the FBI raided Trump’s home and then when his negative comments about them began, I tried to give the agency the benefit of the doubt regarding this matter. Then along comes Mark Zuckerberg saying that Facebook had censored The New York Post’s Hunter Biden stories because the FBI warned them to avoid this story as it was only a Russian misinformation dump which has now become factual and credible. It now seems as though the inmates are running the Washington asylum refuge.”
“It just hit me, Trump must be working on his insanity plea.”
“If you’re a Republican and you still support Trump you should be ashamed to admit it.”
“Well, Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,540 of PPP loans forgiven. Herschel Walker got $182,800. Andrew Clyde got $154,950 for his gun store. All forgiven. Student loans were just Americans trying to get ahead, make America better, which seems the least you could do for your neighbor. The people complaining never tried to make America great ever.”
“I’d like to think senior citizens have the wisdom to realize that having more educated people around is a benefit to society as a whole, especially as many of them rely on the services only people with higher educations can provide.”
“I’m a Democrat and I’m thinking about getting Biden’s face painted on the side of my house. Slowing inflation, falling gas prices, forgiven student loans and passing important legislation in spite of the Republicans’ tantrums? I’ll take a second helping, please!”
“Burr Park looks so much nicer without that ugly parking deck!”
“Does the city of Dalton really need to blow $1 to $2 million of our money on a parking deck? Once the city clears out the debris and opens back up the parking where the deck once stood, we should have ample room for parking. A city our size does not need two public parking decks within a few blocks of each other. Is anyone out there listening?”
“Don’t walk up to me and say ‘Thank you for your service’ when you turn around and vote for congressional members who are giddy at the thought of us being sick and dying from burn pit exposure cancers. We don’t want or need your ‘faketriot’ insincerity.”
“Republicans know exactly why Trump, Graham, Barr, et al., don’t want to testify under oath. Do they think that the rest of the world doesn’t know?”
“Mexico is a home for ‘colectivos,’ private minivans that carry passengers along routes consisting of loops connecting key destinations in a city. Passengers pay a flat rate regardless of their destination and get on and off at any point along the route. Colectivos run often and on a predictable schedule. Prices are economical. The best part of this type of public travel is that it is not taxpayer-funded or subsidized like Dalton’s current poor excuse for public transit. There would surely be some knowledgeable citizens in our Mexican population who could help design and set up a colectivo system for Dalton. It’s time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.