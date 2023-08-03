“Thanks for the column in the paper about the Teen Commandments by Mark Millican. If you’re brave enough or got security read it to your kids at school. Our kids now don’t go to Bible school like they used to and have it in church. Thanks, Mark.”
“Mr. Millican sure does write a lot of interesting columns.”
“All these people griping about when to close the bars in Whitfield County, a football coach at Southeast (Whitfield High School) said this to the boys: ‘Nothing good will ever happen to you after 12 o’clock.’”
“The way our justice system handles Donald Trump is going to be a major piece of history. We are at a very important crossroads.”
“I know a lot of you Democrats will think these charges against Trump are all very sincere and truthful but in actuality they are harassment charges.”
“Merrick Garland has turned the Department of Justice into a combination of a train wreck, a carnival and a six-ring circus. If we had J. Edgar Hoover or somebody like him that guy would be looking for a job.”
“The Democrats are making a serious mockery of the justice system.”
“Benjamin Franklin said we have a republic if we can keep it. Apparently he looked down into history and saw the Democratic Party of today.”
“Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!”
“Thank God for Jack Smith. Maybe some justice is finally on the way.”
“Nobody is above the law.”
“Anyone care to speculate how much the twice impeached, three times indicted, liable for sexual assault, disgraced ex-president has now cost American taxpayers in seeking justice. Just asking.”
“I support former President Trump 100% as long as it involves being convicted and incarcerated.”
“People are contributing lots of money to help pay Trump’s legal bills, that’s just what he was hoping for, getting something for nothing. I wouldn’t give him a wooden nickel.”
“Does anyone out there in Forum Land know the difference between a baby and a Democrat? After about six months a baby quits crying.”
“The funniest post in Tuesday’s Forum was from the person that said Biden’s ‘scandal-free White House and amazing economy.’ Seriously?”
“Anyone posting an unfounded, unsourced claim about President Biden should have to tell us where they heard it from.”
“I think 80 million people were saying Trump was a lousy president and a horrible human, actually, and that Biden could do a better job. That’s why he’s in office and hopefully Trump won’t make it again and Biden will.”
“We definitely don’t need Joe Biden but Donald Trump would be even worse.”
“I’m a climate change person and I don’t believe in God or the Bible. What’s crazy to me is that some of you don’t think climate change is real but you believe that Jonah was in a fish’s belly for three days and you’ll teach your kids about it. Imagine all the stories that didn’t make it into the final draft of the Bible!”
“’The end times are coming soon’ has been a constant refrain for two thousand years. On the off chance you might be wrong this time, how about we go ahead and fix the climate ...”
“People need to really be aware that there is such a thing as global warming. I’m not negating everything you say about God and what he has planned but there is such a thing as global warming. People need to be aware of that and make changes that will help the planet.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t keep up with Adam Schiff about lying every time they open their mouth.”
“Representative Greene spewing insane conspiracy theories and showing nude pictures of private citizens (in) the House ... is ‘doing her job’? How low are your standards, exactly?”
“So Jason Aldean filmed his video at a location known for racism, using film from foreign countries while extolling the virtues of a place that would elect (people) like Marjorie Taylor Greene. His next recordings are likely to be ‘Just a Tourist on Jan. 6’ and ‘Stealing U.S. Secrets Ain’t No Big Deal.’ But it can’t happen in a small town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.