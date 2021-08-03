Today's Forum for Aug. 4

"Christine Flowers needs to get a grip. Shame being used to mold society started in the Garden of Eden. But the kicker is her complaint of politicizing vaccination. Who started that? Donald J. Trump. If he hadn’t politicized the pandemic in the first place, none of this would be a topic of conversation now. Yes, you can have a choice. Choices have consequences. The NFL is not the government."
"We've got a leak somewhere and I can't find it. How do I tell if it's the old galvanized line coming in to the house?"
"Instead of posting signs on storefronts requiring masks, that people walk right past without repercussions, why not instead have signs that say you can come on in unmasked, pick out your items, but you will not be checked out at the register without a mask? Stores still have the right to refuse service, right? What would be the difference if I walked in naked? Pretty sure service would be denied. People would eventually learn it’s not 'all about me' right now."
"So good to see that so many of my family, friends and neighbors have gotten medical degrees from Trump University."
"This is what has happened since the Democrat liberal left took over. You’re seeing runaway inflation, rampant poverty and homelessness and the humanitarian and security crisis along our southern border. But nowhere has the Democrat liberals' failure hurt more than it has with the people on the streets of America’s cities as the tidal wave of violent crime that has crashed over our country this year. The liberal mayors and politicians keep trying to defund their police departments and are not even prosecuting shoplifters while it seems that the criminals are the ones really in charge."
"Do the right thing! Mandate masks in our schools in hopes it will help to protect everyone."
"Of course Jim Jordan doesn’t belong on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack. The purpose of that committee is to get to the truth. Jordan on the committee would be like putting Trump on it."
"I love the new rumble strip in the center of Dawnville Road! Maybe now I won't have to run off the edge of the pavement when texters are taking their half of the road out of the middle."
"Mr. Wingfield paints a rosy picture of what school choice will accomplish. He fails to mention, however, that the average person still wouldn't be able to afford private school. The money that is allotted per child isn’t nearly enough to cover tuition at any for-profit school. And many rural students don’t have private schools near them even if they wanted to attend one. Not to mention that providing your own transportation would be necessary. It would still be the already advantaged suburban and urban students that would primarily benefit."
"The latest GOP talking point is that Biden is in mental decline, yet they overlook the strange workings of their boss’ mind. Trump asked about injecting bleach into the bodies of COVID patients. He suggested that global warming was created by the Chinese to make the U.S. less competitive and that windmills cause cancer. He also thinks there were airports around during the War for Independence in the 1700s and that we should nuke hurricanes to keep them from hitting the U.S. My question is, are these the thoughts of a healthy mind? The GOP already knows the answer to that, because if Biden had said those things, they’d exploit them to the max."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.