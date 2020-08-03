Today's Forum for Aug. 4

"While watching some of the recent Congressional Judiciary Committee hearing and listening to Georgia Democrat Congressman Hank Johnson’s rambling and condescending questioning of Attorney General William Barr, something suddenly dawned on me that is very startling and alarming, that these same kind of people could possibly win control of both the White House and Congress in November. God, please have mercy on our country."
"If you think teachers weren't doing anything during the pandemic, you clearly need to go back to school cause you don't know anything."
"It was wonderful to watch President Obama's eulogy of John Lewis. With the current odious occupant of the Oval Office, it's nice to be reminded that there are still true statesmen who put others before themselves."
"I was watching a beautiful, respectful funeral service for Rep. John Lewis on TV. I was mortified when President Obama brought up commissioner Bull Connor of Birmingham, a Democrat segregationist who unleashed vicious dogs on peaceful civil rights protesters. This was not the time or the place. What an awful reminder."
"I am a Baby Boomer, a veteran and a Republican and I am amazed that my fellow Republicans ignore the danger of Donald Trump. No man is as smart and he thinks he is and his total disregard of health experts has led to thousands of Americans dying of COVID-19. My concern is that if he is not voted out of office he will disregard intelligence experts and get us into a war. I don't like the idea of Joe Biden as a president, but at least he is not so narcissistic that he won't listen to those who are more knowledgeable than he is."
"I feel for the 85-year-old lady who cannot wear a mask, but not requiring them for everyone is not the answer. We could beat this virus if we would come together as one and cooperate. Please try to get someone to shop for you or use the curbside pickup most stores offer."
"So isn't opening up college and schools basically the same thing as having COVID parties? Just that these are government sponsored."
"It’s common knowledge that Republicans know they can’t win fair elections, so they have to cheat, but Trump has taken it to new levels. It wasn’t enough to solicit foreign interference, and have his red state governors require ridiculous layers of identification, and limit access to the voting polls. Now, he’s crippling the U.S. Post Office, which will negatively impact everyone, especially the hundreds of thousands of postal employees, The man doesn’t care who he harms, he never has, and he never will. He is capable of doing anything to get what he wants."
"Surely our leaders are not really sending teachers, students and staff to school this early in the year. If they do we will unnecessarily lose some good people to the pandemic. I say wait until we have a decline in the number of cases and/or a vaccine. The school year can be made up during the summer."
"With a pandemic raging and unemployed people desperate for healthcare, I feel moved to once again ask: Where is the brilliant repeal and replace healthcare plan Republicans have been promising us for over a decade? Trump promised one 'in two weeks' a month ago. It may be time to swallow your pride and admit the Affordable Care Act is a good foundation, guys."
