“It is rude and against the law to pull out in front of oncoming traffic and you think that they’re going to slow down and let you in but beware, some people are not that polite, so next time you pull out in front of somebody you might want to think twice.”
“Now that schools are starting back, you watch, the number of tailgate accidents go down.”
“There’s no way to cover up that slavery actually happened and it was a horrendous thing. All children including white children need to learn about slavery ... It’s as simple as that, you shouldn’t cover up that kind of terrible history. People need to be aware so they possibly will not ever do this again.”
“I sure wish there were some Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate who had a backbone.”
“America has become a land where there is one set of rules for the party in power and an entirely different set of rules for the party out of power. Isn’t this how they run communist countries and banana republics in South America?”
“You are beginning to see how deep the swamp really goes.”
“There are many reasons why I would not live in a Democratic-run city like Atlanta and Nashville, not the least of which is this ongoing case where they’re trying to prosecute Trump for a 2020 phone call he made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. You would think with all the crime that goes unsolved and backlogged of cases they would have better things to do with the taxpayers’ money than make a case out of a phone call. It’s yet another example of Democrats going out of their way to make mountains out of mole hills.”
“The Democrats are wasting taxpayer money trying to put Trump in jail.”
“Every time the Democrats bring up a different charge on Donald Trump they’re giving him more votes on top of votes.”
“I voted for Trump and I will vote for Trump again because look at y’all, you voted for Biden and what did it get you? You’re losing everything, everything’s going up, go to the grocery store ... there’s no good coming from his being president, none whatsoever. He don’t know what he’s doing, he is just too old to make any decisions, and as far as the reelection I don’t see a reason in the world why he should have put his name on the ballot. He is not capable of being our president. He has ruined this country and he’ll do it again if he’s reelected. I hope he is not elected again because we need someone in there with some fresh thoughts and I don’t know who that would be but it sure is not Biden.”
“I am not better off now than I was under Trump.”
“To all the GOP backers: Go ahead! Get your man in again, evidently you approve of his agenda. Just remember that it will take four years to get a change.”
“If I go into a bank or other business and hand the cashier/teller a note saying ‘I want all the cash in the drawer and all you can get’ and they say ‘No, not going to give it to you’ and I turn around and leave and go to the next bank/business and do the same with the same results, did I commit a crime?”
“Comparing Democrats to babies is pretty funny considering the Republicans have been crying nonstop about Hunter Biden and claiming all of Trump’s legal problems are just ‘political harassment.’ If it doesn’t fit the right-leaning agenda it’s fake and a lie, even if it’s the truth.”
“Trump could get more rounds of golf done over a weekend but that’s about all he’s better than President Biden at. ...”
“Donald Trump has spent $40 million in lawyer and legal fees in the past year.”
“Trump is like Hitler. He wants to take over the world.”
“Trump’s been compared to Hitler and a lot of vicious, evil people, but he’s really in trouble when they start comparing him to some of the Democrats.”
“In response to the caller ... about voters believing the 2020 election was stolen ... , computerized systems, no matter how secure, can be hacked, and data can be breached. But rest assured, I will most certainly be voting, just certainly not for any liberal Democrat.”
“Fox News is a joke. More about entertainment and lies than actual news. Pure propaganda.”
“I would love to see a single conservative Forum poster name a single law the Democrats have voted on about immigration and why they disagree with it. Sadly, it’s all just empty ‘immigration bad!’”
“People play a fun game where they insinuate things about Democrats without ever saying what they are actually talking about, because they’d rather not say the quiet part out loud.”
