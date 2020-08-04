Today's Forum for Aug. 5

"To the Forum contributor telling us to get on board with economic development, I have a few questions for your consideration: Didn't we taxpayers pay for the land now being given away for free? When taxes on the free land finally come due can it ever make up for revenue lost? Won't equipment depreciation significantly reduce the tax burden when these companies finally do begin paying property taxes? Just taking a longer term view."
"Now: 'Kids gotta get back into school They're missing their education!' Ten to 15 years later, after college: 'I ain't listening to no elite liberal indoctrinated know-it-all!'"
"How come everyone except those in charge can see a pandemic doomsday ahead if schools are opened? We shouldn’t be at this point, but we’re a country without a leader."
"Headlines indicate that Congress is having difficulty reaching a COVID-19 relief deal while some House members have already left for August break and Senate members are due to leave. They represent us and should stay in D.C. until they get the job done. Many of their constituents are unemployed, and some are now facing evictions with that protection having expired. Congress will survive without an immediate three-week vacation but many will not survive the financial and emotional impact, especially when they’re aware that their representatives abandoned ship to get their vacay. If they leave now, let’s make sure they leave permanently come Election Day!"
"I agree with Michael Reagan’s article when he said, 'I’m starting to worry that while the coronavirus can kill us personally, it is the anarchists that will kill America permanently.'"
"Just because you didn't know it happened does not mean no one knew it happened. Just because you don't understand does not mean no one understands. Just because you don't like it does not mean no one likes it. Just because you think it is — it is just not about you all the time."
"On the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website you can find a color-coded map of Georgia’s counties, showing the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The six colors go from light to dark, with the lighter colors indicating lower numbers and the darker colors indicating higher numbers. Whitfield County stands out with the darkest color north of Augusta; even darker than Metro Atlanta, and the county is going to reopen schools?"
"Whitfield County has over 3,000 cases of the coronavirus and counting, more than over 30 countries. People are still not wearing masks and following social distance. This virus is serious and is not going away if we don't follow the health guidelines. We will never get rid of this virus if we don't follow these guidelines, we will stay in this turmoil."
"Mr. Wingfield has apparently not priced out daycare recently. $600 a month is a bargain! The taxes he complains about are being used to subsidize it."
"While reading a rambling Forum submission the other day regarding the writer's discomfort with a Democrat congressman's questioning of Attorney General William Barr (possibly the most anti-justice attorney general in our nation's history), it suddenly dawned on me, in a startling and alarming way, that these folks now in office could retain their offices in the November elections. God, please have mercy on our country!"
