“A 37-point spread from Trump’s win to abortion rights remaining in the Kansas Constitution is impressive, especially after the GOP there intentionally lied to voters about the referendum. Well done, Kansas!”
“Senate GOP voted down veterans’ healthcare a few days ago in the PACT Act. Nothing changed about it, then it was brought up for a vote again yesterday and it passed. Does the GOP support pork now?”
“I am looking at CNN and MSNBC. Instead of trying to be honest and true, it’s like looking at a Russian propaganda channel. There’s nothing good that they can say. Everybody’s negative. It’s childish to me, the way grown people act on TV like this. They just lie and try to divide this country.”
“Kudos to everyone involved with the concerts at Burr Park downtown. Every one that I attended was just awesome — well, except for the one that got rained out, but that’s how it goes sometimes. What an amazing gift these concerts are to our community! Now, I need to figure out what to do this Friday since the concert series is over.”
“This year’s summer concert series was amazing. Thanks to everyone who put in the hard work!”
“Given the growing enthusiasm for soccer in our community, and the Dalton teams’ dominance, a regulation-sized field seems like a pretty good investment.”
“If the main post office is not being maintained, what do you think the one on the east side looks like?”
“President Biden is so obsessed with climate change. I just wish I could hear him speak two other words and that is the border crisis.”
“The Democrats said Trump was unfit to be president of the United States. Looks like that blew up in their face.”
“I voted for Donald Trump but I really think he stole the election from Hillary Clinton. She had three million more votes than he did. Come on, everybody, let’s get behind DeSantis. He’s a better person than Trump.”
“A 2024 rematch between Trump and Biden would be a mistake both for the country and for the two political parties. No one wants to have to choose between a senile old man and a pompous billionaire who can’t accept defeat. Sometimes the best thing to do is wipe the slate clean and start anew.”
“Biden keeps talking about us buying electric cars. He doesn’t have any.”
“I’m glad to see it’s raining and not snowing. I couldn’t imagine shoveling that snow in this heat.”
“When you pay for someone else’s food, whether it’s groceries or a meal out at a restaurant, you aren’t patting yourself on the back, you’re just helping your fellow man. Some of those people who eat out, they probably don’t eat out near as often as the other person who’s paying does. So if they can save a little bit of money for something else like medicine maybe, then I don’t see anything wrong with that. In fact, I have done that several times. I don’t want a pat on the back. It just feels good to be helping people.”
“Climate change is pure imagination.”
“The big ice cream cone was at Kay’s Kastle. I remember it when I was probably at least 3 or 4 years old. I’m 55 now so it’s been there at least since back in the ‘60s. Also, there was a really cute ice cream shop in the Kroger shopping center called Dipper Dan’s. Does anyone remember that? It was somewhere in the area of where Big Lots is now. I’m glad the ice cream cone is still in use. It’s a great memory.”
