Today's Forum for Aug. 6

"I don’t play tennis on the many soccer fields; please don’t play soccer on the tennis courts. The soccer balls are very rough on the nets, and your cleats tear up the courts. I know you can read the signs that say no soccer balls, strollers, skateboards, etc. Our city taxes maintain these courts and soccer fields. Why can’t people just play where their sport is supposed to be played?"
"Despite the whining teachers wanting a significant pay raise, test scores indicate they have done little to deserve one. It's amazing how unregulated charter schools produce better results with a fraction of the funding given to public schools."
"As the biggest Patriots fan in Dalton, I still pull for Tom Brady. So if Tampa Bay doesn't win the Super Bowl this year I will buy doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for the Daily Citizen-News."
"The state is now accepting applications for $4.8 billion in federal funding earmarked for Georgia in the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill Congress passed in March. Since our local congressional representative did not support this bill, should we return the money!"
"In response to the comments about Marjorie Taylor Greene, she does stand for First and Second Amendment rights. She will get my vote every time."
"All the new speed limit signs in the world are useless when we don't have the law enforcement to enforce the laws."
"City and county superintendents have two choices. One is to mandate masks to protect faculty and students when school starts or take the wait-and-see approach and end up shutting down the schools."
"The news media doesn’t seem to think it is in the public interest to inform the public about the crisis on our southern border with thousands strolling across and bused all over our nation to unaware communities, and many with COVID!"
"What makes no sense to me in terms of the low COVID vaccination rate we have in Dalton is look in the paper every day and see all the people in this town that are arrested for illicit drug use. They're willing to put every substance in their body known to mankind except the one that would benefit everybody. They have no interest in taking it. I guess it shows you where their priorities are, doesn't it?"
"It's just my opinion but I think that most craft beer is terrible."
"I completely agree with the comment about people having loud music blaring from cars. I lived in Chattanooga for 20 years in the '70s and the '80s and it wasn't nearly as noisy as Dalton. Don't know why that is, but it definitely is the case."
"With all the entries in the Area Arrests lately, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Invisible Man charged with failure to appear."
"Dr. Fauci's 10 minutes of fame has lasted entirely too long."
"If you want to follow the COVID surge, follow the live wrestling shows. People are sitting out there in the audience, none of them have masks on. It's absurd."
"You have the right to refuse to take the vaccine. You also have the right to apply for government assistance to pay your gigantic hospital bill once you catch the virus. Doesn't seem right, does it?"
