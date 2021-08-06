Today's Forum for Aug. 7/8

"Enjoyed the article in Friday’s paper on John Nelson. Over the years I’ve seen many games he officiated and he was always a straight-up guy. Always knew when you came in the gym and saw John was the ref that it was going to be fair. Respect for a man who respects himself. Let’s all take a lesson, folks. Thanks John for your time and effort."
"Enjoyed the article on John Nelson. One of the all-time great guys."
"If the government would hold back on some entitlements, there would be an upswing among those who get vaccinated."
"I totally agree with the craft beer comment. Most of that stuff is putrid."
"I used to like 'Broadway' Joe and J.J. Walker. Now, I get sick after seeing them 50 times a day pushing the Medicare nonsense!"
"Obviously the COVID-19 vaccine means nothing in Murray County. On Nov. 2, 2020, we had had 1,105 cases of COVID-19. On Aug. 6, 2021, we had had 4,456 cases. What happened to that common sense people say they have around here?"
"You deciding not to get vaccinated is just like you deciding to smoke cigarettes. You know the risk. The government warns you it is dangerous. You know it can kill you. Not everybody who smokes gets cancer. I am not going to say anything to you. You decide. It’s your right. But, I am not going to feel sorry for you when you get cancer and you die."
"You're darn right about the crisis at our southern border, only you're talking about the wrong border. The true crisis is coming through from Florida. Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, which account for many of the COVID cases in the country. The anti-vax, anti-mask crowd in the South is going to continue to run out of hospitals, and the people around here will still be mad at what the talking head said about immigrants. Blame yourselves for not getting vaccinated, not some illusory image the TV has created in your minds."
"Friends, help me understand what Marjorie Taylor Greene has done to help our district. She is not a local; she moved into our district one year before she ran for office. I have searched the internet trying to find any type of accomplishment and there is nothing. Why did she not want us to have monies to improve our infrastructure? Who is paying for her frivolous lawsuits? Did we just get stuck with her because her opponent withdrew from the election? I just want to understand my fellow town folk. We’re in this together."
"People understand that there is no actual requirement to just uncritically repeat everything they see on Fox 'News' in the Forum, right? Maybe you enjoy being led by the nose for ratings, please leave me out of it!"
"A recent Gallup Poll shows that almost half of U.S. adults say athletes at the Summer Olympic Games should not be permitted to ‘publicly engage in protests, such as displaying political messaging in signs or armbands, kneeling or making political hand gestures.’ It also revealed that of those polled 74% were Republicans, 53% independents and 23% of Democrats agree that political activities should not be allowed during the global sports competition. Conservatives’ frustration with ‘woke’ athletes and social justice protests are showing up in Nielsen ratings and is reflected with the very low TV viewership which has been a bust for NBC."
"I would much rather prefer to be watching the Little League World Series than the Olympics. The Olympics can't be over soon enough."
