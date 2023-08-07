“Thank you to the lady that helped me Aug. 7 at United Grocery on Glenwood Avenue. I’m having health problems and I get real weak real quick and I went in there and got a few items ... and came out to my truck and I was struggling to even open the door of my truck and she parked her buggy and said, ‘Sir, do you need some help?’ and I said, ‘Yes, ma’am’ ... and she put that (case of water) in there for me and then said, ‘I’m going to help you load the rest of it’ ... I forgot to get her name but I hope she sees this. I’d like to say God bless her and have a very blessed life.”
“Does anyone know what year the old Cannon building burned down?”
According to local historian Marvin Sowder, it burned on June 22, 1954, and was in the Dalton paper on June 24. The store reopened on March 24, 1955.
“This morning I was listening to Andrew Wommack and he is teaching on ‘Ten Godly Leadership Essentials,’ there’s also a book that goes with it. I think it would be a great idea if our leaders who are in the White House and other leaders would get this book and read it and apply it to their lives and how they handle things for our country.”
“Having an abortion in another state is my business. Criminal authoritarianism is what Republicans stand for.”
“I see in the paper today where they’re having another groundbreaking for another park. Maybe they’ll have a groundbreaking one of these days and get these roads paved in Whitfield County before they fall plum in ... Maybe we can get a committee up to get all these things done.”
“I hope all of these people that are on the climate change bandwagon realize that no matter what man does it’s not going to change the climate, the weather or anything.”
“If you go to a bank and hand them a note demanding money, yes, you have committed a crime. Attempted robbery. You will go to prison even if the bank never handed you a dime.”
“I’m going to give you a reason you should vote Democratic. There’s No. 1 ... give me time, I’ll still thinking.”
“It looks like the Democrat contributors live in a bubble.”
“Joy Behar on ‘The View’ said that she wished Donald Trump would go away and stop ruining our country. I think she forgot who’s the president of the United States. It’s not Trump, it’s joe Biden.”
“You Republicans need to quit talking about Biden being a crook and do something about it, if you’re not going to just shut your mouth about it.”
“What has happened to our honest, moderate Republican elected officials? Instead of standing up and stating enough is enough with Trump they are in lockstep with him trying to destroy our election laws, possibly our Constitution, so that he can become the first supreme leader or king or maybe dictator of the United States of America.”
“Russia and China are taking over the world, gas prices are nearing $4 a gallon, COVID’s raising its ugly head again, ... military-age men are crossing our southern border every day. Joe’s on vacation, mentally and physically. Kamala is discussing tourism with the prime minister of Mongolia. And Trump is being indicted 78 times. Please God, help us.”
“I’m just really confused. You think that all of the charges against Trump are harassment charges? What do you call Jan. 6?”
“Why does it matter if Trump believed the election was fraudulent? If he fomented rebellion and an attack on the U.S. Capitol he committed a crime. If convicted, lock him up.”
“If you watched the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol live on TV and you can still say Donald J. Trump is not guilty of inciting the whole thing then you’re in denial, I watched it live and he is guilty.”
“Do you people even hear yourselves? There’s so much crime that we should just ignore crimes committed by people we like ... Seriously? I guess if Biden loses in 2024 he can get Black Lives Matter and the like to storm the Capitol and you’ll be fine with it. Sure.”
“If Trump does not go to trial then we might as well open the jails and release the inmates, as most of them are in there for far less serious crimes.”
“The judge was appointed by Trump, the FBI director was appointed by Trump ... This isn’t because of ‘The Democrats,’ this is because Trump broke the law.”
“Remember when Trump’s campaign slogan was ‘Lock her up’? Oh, the irony.”
“Trump being convicted of his crimes and paying the penalty will prove that America is great!”
“I’m sorry, the Democrats are making a mockery of the justice system? I think you need to back up. Trump is the one making the mockery of the justice system, not the Democrats.”
