“Really excited to see the stucco coming off the Pruden building downtown! The brick looks so much nicer!”
“I’m hoping for an Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles World Series.”
“Where is the bus station here in Dalton? Do we have one?”
There is no bus station in Dalton. Whitfield County offers a transit service. Information can be found at www.whitfieldcountyga.com/transit.htm.
“It is true the pencil can not be held liable for misspelling. However, the person who sold the student who threatened to stab the teacher in the neck a box of sharpened pencils should be held to account. It works the same way for the bartender who over-served the drunk driver who killed an innocent family on the road.”
“There are only two types of people denying the reality of manmade climate change: people with a financial incentive to do so and the suckers they are using to do it.”
“Russia couldn’t take over a group of Cub Scouts, much less the world. Quit watching whatever news you are watching, it is lying to you.”
“I can tell you what a lot of the problems are in our country today. You got these college-educated people trying to run everything that don’t have a clue as how to do it. Because they were taught by college professors that didn’t have a clue as to what was going on when all they needed was a little common sense, which is a thing of the past.”
“The only place left for moderate Republicans in Dalton is the local Democratic Party. I may not agree with them on much, but at least they don’t accuse me of ‘grooming’ because I think banning books is a bad idea.”
“Are you still watching Fox News? They paid $787 million because they lied.”
“The world community has got to be shaking its head in disbelief the way Joe Biden and his merry band of idiots have turned America into a Third World dictatorship. I shudder to think what this goon can do in another 14 months.”
“In response to the comment about Kamala Harris discussing tourism with the prime minister of Mongolia, she’s job security for Joe Biden. Sad but true.”
“Kevin McCarthy is a nice-un, ain’t he!”
“I’ve got two reasons you should vote for a Democrat: Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“Joy Behar was right, in a sense. You can’t turn the TV on without Trump being on at some point, usually every day since he left office, which is exactly what he wants. If this hadn’t happened maybe he would just go away.”
“I have heard of Trump for a long time, way before he was the president. Trump has always been a crook, got it from his millionaire father. He has bankrupted and defrauded people that he owes and not paid them what he owed them. He’s a draft dodger and called people that served the country losers. He ... is a womanizer. He lies with almost every breath and is a selfish man with no morals. That’s not the kind of man that should be the president of this United States of America. We can do better, people.”
“Everybody is putting down President Trump. Instead of putting him down you should be praying for him if you’ve got any beliefs in God. God only knows what happened. I feel sorry for you people. Have a good day.”
“How will you know Donald Trump lied and is guilty? He will not take the stand in any of his trials.”
“Trump’s downfall is going to come from his own people. His very own campaign advisers and workers are going to have to tell the truth about him. Pretty ironic and hilarious at the same time.”
“The term criminal lawyer usually refers to an attorney who is an expert in defending criminals. In Trump’s case the term criminal lawyer means they’re criminals just like him.”
