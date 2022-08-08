“You know, I’m sort of tired of everyone complaining about Trump, which rightfully so — he’s a crook — and Biden, who isn’t doing what he should have done. But I voted for him, and I would again. But people don’t think about other stuff like elder care. I am now fighting with all of my heart to get my husband into a decent nursing home because we have to have Medicare and Medicare has so many rules. Nobody pays attention to that. They’re too worried about their taxes for this, their taxes for that. Grow up, everybody, there are more things coming. As you get older, you’ll figure it out.”
“P.T. Barnum said, ‘There’s a sucker born every minute.’ Well, one a minute is not nearly enough for Donald J. Trump if he wants to be successful with his presidential campaign.”
“When I was in college 50 years ago, sports was about sports. Now, it’s 10% about the game and 90% about politics. I don’t know anybody that still watches ball games on television because people are so sick of it.”
“There is nothing of this world that is not trying to convert us to its own set of false narratives exactly like a set of items on a list or in a row that we go down and check off each item thinking this set of paradigms constitutes truth. The world and its structures will make us all walking talking points.”
“People act like the presidents are God. They think he can and is responsible for all things and can do anything he wants. The president is one man and an imperfect one at that. He does not have control over everything; very little actually. I am so glad that I put my faith and trust in Jesus and God who can do anything and can control everything, unlike man.”
“Dalton Daily Citizen headline: ‘Abrams touts platform.’ Better said: ‘Abrams wants to spend, spend, spend your hard-earned money.’ We can’t let this person ruin our state. We have enjoyed fiscal responsibility for many years.”
“Very happy to see New Hope Middle School now has a full-time SRO deputy for safety and also to direct traffic in the mornings and afternoons so our hardworking teachers don’t have to stand in the road anymore in fear for their safety!”
“According to some people, teaching is easy because they only work 190 days and everyone knows the liberal arts degrees needed to qualify for the job are so easy to get. They obviously don’t have to work all that hard since it’s also asserted that ‘kids today’ don’t learn anything while they’re there and of course that’s all the teachers’ fault for being lazy and not held accountable. So why are we facing a teaching shortage as bad as it is? Where are those of you who can do it better?”
“Biden doesn’t have an electric car or any other kind because presidents aren’t allowed to drive. Even former presidents.”
“I would gladly vote for Pete Buttigieg for president. He’s intelligent, he’s well-spoken and he’s just a decent human being.”
“Woah, now! It’s your boy Trump who lied and tried to divide the country, and he’s still trying to divide the country along with the people that he’s coerced along the way. CNN and MSNBC did not do it. It’s your boy Trump.”
