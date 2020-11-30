Today's Forum for Dec. 1

"So, if it seems like the editors are 'coming to the defense' of liberalism just because they correct statements that are incorrect, you are being silly. However, you are also demonstrating a very concerning trend in which people (on both sides) want to claim 'fake news' just because someone is pointing out a fallacy. It’s the job of a newspaper to print the truth. They can’t help it if conservative contributors to the Forum tend to be the ones in need of correction more often (at least lately). Perhaps you should check your other sources. Your truth meter and your tell-me-what-I-want-to-hear meter may be confused."
"This reader would appreciate Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott providing some data on student academic performance rather than just the high level statements that many students are on track, students in certain grades regressed least and fewer students regressed in reading than math. We know it's been really tough for teachers and students, however, the public deserves more than a rosy headline with no supporting data."
"If you get COVID it is your fault. You do not have to get close enough to get COVID from someone who is not wearing a mask. Distance is the only way."
"OK, while I consider myself an independent, the far right seems to call me a Democrat. But here is the total deal, because I am true and independent I promise you far-right folks if you can ever come up with any facts to support your claims of voter fraud I will be right there with you complaining about it. But just because it came out of Trump's, Limbaugh's and Hannity's mouth doesn't make it fact. So you show me proof and I will stand up and speak about fraud."
"President Trump's opponents and the liberal media have never given him a moment's rest, never a benefit of the doubt and never an atom of cooperation or bipartisanship. Most of you Trump haters have also been untruthful all along about the president, what he stands for and what his record has been, and have deliberately misrepresented his words to paint him as a bigot. Now you are telling us that you genuinely want unity. As a Christian, I firmly believe in reconciliation and healing. I believe it's wrong for us to hold grudges for past wrongs. But there's a big difference between harboring a grudge and fiercely responding to ongoing deceitful smears."
"Well, Gov. Kemp abided by Georgia’s election laws and upheld his oath of office. Brian, honesty and loyalty never mix in Trump’s lexicon. So he threw you under the bus."
"I see too many people claiming they won't get COVID at church because God will protect them. A gentle reminder: That is not how God works."
"Why do the people of Whitfield County continue to refuse to wear masks? I don't understand it at all."
"Imagine where the Falcons would be if they fired Dan Quinn two years ago. They wouldn't be locks to make the Super Bowl, but they would at least make the playoffs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.