Today's Forum for Dec. 1

"The only solution to our downtown Dalton post office is to tear it down and start all over again. I mean, we've gotten 56 years of use out of the building. It's time for a new one. But navigating the federal red tape of securing a new post office for our community requires strong, bold leadership from our representatives in Congress. Yeah, we are completely out of luck."
"Since my favorite place (Home Plate in Ringgold) to serve catfish has closed permanently, are there any good catfish places locally?"
"It's nice that we're lavishing millions of dollars to help out a dying strip mall with national chains and a few well-connected developers on Market Street, but we should really invest in our small businesses by finishing sidewalk improvements on Cuyler Street downtown."
"Two thumbs up, county commissioners, for improving your budget-setting process by evaluating actual spending vs. budget. The old method of comparing budget to budget simply allowed department heads to brag at the end of the year they under-spent their budget — a foregone conclusion."
"That Alabama defense is a long ways off from what it used to be."
"Must be nice to be a Democrat. Emotion is king and the truth doesn't matter."
"To show you how much the Biden administration is out of touch with the American people, Biden says that the way to curb inflation is to spend more. Wow."
"Concerning all the crashes on Walnut Avenue and Chattanooga Avenue, I must once again caution all drivers in Dalton not to go through those intersections until you are positive the last person has ran the red light."
"I see the new tax commissioner's office has — no surprise — resulted in higher operating costs for utilities and a security guard. It's mind-boggling to think what the additional taxpayer cost burden would be had that huge, fancy county administration building become a reality."
"People are getting too relaxed and they think COVID-19 is going away, and it's not. There are people out there who still won't have the vaccine and I don't understand why they won't. It's protecting them and the ones around them. People think everything is fine and people can move on with their lives, and I wish we could, but it's not going to happen, not as long as people ignore the vaccine."
"What is Hollywood? It is a big machine that churns out escapism, and exploits everyone, especially the young. Why do we not see this?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is in a group of Congress members who see their role as a lightning rod to motivate all these lazy, RINO Republicans who stayed home so we don't have a repeat of 2020 in 2024. We couldn't stand another election like that. The country would not survive. That's how she got elected, because we are the people that agree with that role, went out and voted and put her in office."
"Special thanks to Tom Pinson at the community center for his awesome music at the Campbell anniversary reception last month."
