“I had to contact Sen. Ossoff’s office as I was having no luck fixing an issue with the SBA (Small Business Administration). His staff helped me resolve the problem and Sen. Ossoff himself called me to follow up and ensure all was good. Was a pretty nice feeling to know our government is working for us. I’m an independent voter and do not care about party politics, just wanted to share some positive news.”
“Joe Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for releasing the Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout in exchange for Brittney Griner, who has protested many times against our national anthem and flag, and despite the numerous people who say it was a poor deal. She gets her freedom while the Marine Corps veteran, Paul Whelan, remains a captive.”
“Seeing the runoff election results for Whitfield County lets me know that ignorance is alive and well in Northwest Georgia.”
“Griner is back on U.S. soil, wow! We traded Bout, who is the most notorious arms dealer. How about all the other three U.S prisoners in Russia, specifically Whelan, who’s been there since 2018? We are under the control of a very broken system, especially our president.”
“Just as long as you Georgians know, if it’s raining or if it’s dark or it’s real foggy or if it’s early morning you need to have your headlights on. People, pass this law on to your friends. It’s dangerous out there when people are out there with no headlights on in inclement weather.”
“Has anyone else noticed the media silence on Twitter’s former censorship of conservatives? When Musk bought Twitter, that was headlined all over the country. Now that journalists Weiss and Taibbi are revealing how Twitter colluded with government agencies and found ways to censor anything that reflected poorly on Democrats, there is silence from the rest of the media.”
“I would like to see the city in downtown decorate like Dahlonega or Helen, Georgia. It’s so beautiful over there and I feel like it would help our economy downtown. It would really be pretty.”
“One thing about the Democrats, they all work together protecting their party. Republicans throw stones at one another. A true friend loves at all times.”
“Does anyone out there in Forum Land think Ice-T is worried about his car breaking down so that he buys CarShield protection? I don’t think I do.”
“All you Republicans that didn’t get out to vote have to live with what you helped put in office.”
“I guess it’s OK to send a preacher man to Washington as long as he’s a liberal ideologue and does exactly what the liberal intelligentsia says he should do.”
“As much as I hate to, I’ve got to bust everybody’s bubble about the presidential election in 2024. Mark my words, whoever’s running for the Democrats at that time, I guess it’s going to be Joe Biden, they’re going to win. The Democrats have got it figured out. They can have the worst candidate in the world — Joe Biden — and the Republicans could have the best candidate — they could have another reincarnation of Ronald Reagan — but he’s still going to get beat. There’s probably a lot of ideas out there about how they’ve done it, but a Republican as president, it won’t happen in my lifetime. and I hate it.”
