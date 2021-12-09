Today's Forum for Dec. 10

"People who used to say Tom Graves did nothing and wouldn't communicate with his constituents are now bashing Marjorie Taylor Greene for standing up to some of the craziness going on. It is easier to tone down a fire than liven up a corpse."
"Perdue vs. Kemp. One smells, the other stinks. Keep Atlanta burning. There is no hope for Georgia since the 2020 fiasco."
"Dan Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL, wounded in action costing him his right eye. He is also the son of a Texas petroleum engineer. He worked as a military legislative assistant under then-Texas Rep. Pete Sessions before becoming a U.S. representative himself. He has over a 90% voting alignment record with Trump. This week though he called Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan and the rest of the Freedom Caucus out for being exactly what they are ... 'performance artists.' Can't wait for that lifetime of hard work and credentials that used to mean something in the Republican Party to go out the window and Crenshaw to be labeled a RINO."
"https://www.whitehouse.gov/build-back-better. Glad I could help."
"It's amazing to see all the positive changes coming to downtown. The city should be grateful to Mr. Rob Bradham and all the other people who work so hard to make it happen."
"To the person driving the public works truck that blew through the stop sign at Emery and Loveman and then waved at me, way to go! You really make Dalton city workers look great."
"Kudos to the Dalton City Council and the Dalton Public Works Department for installing the 'no parking on this side of street' signs on Castle Road. That's a very dangerous rise that people park on, and it's refreshing to see people recognize a problem and take the steps needed to correct it."
"Completely agree with the commenter about businesses on East Morris Street. Unfortunately, this city is run by the downtowners club (amazing to me that all these people complain about spending on the new commissioner's office but not a peep about $300,000 being given to build bathrooms at Burr Park). If you're on one side of the railroad tracks, forget about it!"
"Could use some help keeping the trash picked up on Quinlan Road."
"If there is a dentist in Dalton that does fillings, would someone, anyone, please put it in the Forum? I have had a terrible time finding one in Dalton that takes United Healthcare. So please, if you know somebody, please put it in the Forum."
"What's happened to Georgia's mighty defense?"
"Georgia needs to quit playing football as long as Nick Saban is the coach at Alabama."
"Has anybody noticed that you never hear anything about the HIPAA act for medical providers anymore? It used to be all they talked about. I guess it's been sacrificed at the high altar of vaccinology."
