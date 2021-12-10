Today's Forum for Dec. 11/12

"I want to thank the Varnell Methodist Church for their kindness, especially their pastor, Mrs. Scott, Mrs. Carrier and all of the others that I don't know their names. God bless you all."
"I'm sorry, but $2 for a can of soup is utterly ridiculous."
"The 38% of people that approve of President Biden's job apparently don't own a car or eat, because obviously they haven't been to a grocery store."
"Why are we paying Kamala Harris? Why does she still have a job? Why does she still have the title as vice president?"
"There's a lot of scamming going on in our society. A lot of it is done under the auspices of an institution like a church, a political party, a cultural narrative or even a scientific one. I think the term 'wolves in sheep's clothing' describes it best."
"Did you know that it is practically impossible to speak to a human being when you call somebody that it's important to talk to? Everybody doesn't have a smartphone or a computer to go to some ridiculous number that they've got. People should take into consideration we can't afford all of this stuff but we need to talk to a human being."
"Dick Yarbrough's comment about Herschel Walker having excess baggage was interesting. What does Stacey Abrams writing romance novels under a pen name say about her? Hardly a qualification for running for office."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is the spice of national politics."
"Considering the discrimination that was in the paper about the VA, the whole VA system needs to be reconstructed from the White House to the medical centers to the claims office and also to the local offices."
"Why can't Stacey Abrams just back off and keep herself out of the public's eye? She just wants to be seen for one reason or another. I'll give her one thing, she's determined. I don't know why she doesn't sit back, give up and leave the politics alone."
"David Perdue running for governor is the best news I've heard all day. The time is long overdue to get rid of that RINO Republican named Kemp and get a real Republican in the statehouse. Furthermore, if someone like David Perdue had been governor four years ago Stacey Abrams would still be doing her tax lawyering for people, or whatever it is she claims she does all day."
"I am so elated and so excited that David Perdue is running for governor. I wish him the best."
"President Putin is not scared of President Biden."
"You liberal Democrats along with your RINO buddy can cry about Marjorie Taylor Greene all you want, but guess what? It's not going to make a bit of difference because she's going to get reelected in the 14th District."
"With all the incompetent people Biden has put in key positions, America is rapidly becoming a society of lowered expectations."
"I have an idea how to find out about the most embarrassing representative. Let's put Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the same room together and let them fight it out. Whoever comes out is the worst."
"Tell me what's wrong with having a Publix grocery store in Dalton? Explain it to me so I'll understand it."
"In the polarized culture of today, nothing can be simply what it is. It has to be filtered through the narrative of one side or the other side."
