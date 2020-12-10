Today's Forum for Dec. 11

"Georgia is in the national spotlight again. Let’s go ahead and commit flagrant voter suppression by reducing the number of early voting stations. Terrible!"
"Our county commissioners are almost unbelievable. After the first 2021 budget hearing, they are only now providing department heads guidance on budget expectations. Only now is a concern being expressed regarding uncertainty in 2021. Where was that concern during this past tumultuous year when they spent every dollar that came their way? Shame on the bunch of them."
"I am very angry. What do those people in Texas think they are doing by trying to take away my vote in Georgia? We live in a free country where everyone has a voice. I believe that is called a democracy. They should be ashamed to call themselves Americans."
"The only reason so many people doubt the integrity of this election is because the president has been sowing seeds of doubt for months. No evidence means just that. His own judicial appointees have thrown out his ridiculous suits. His U.S. Supreme Court justices came to that same conclusion in half an hour. Stop believing everything he tells you. He’s using you and is dividing this nation like no other president has."
"Now that the Democrats have finally reached their current power status in government, please remember that it’s so important to know when to avoid and resist arguing with these people and just let them continue to always be wrong."
"Schools need to shut down and go virtual. Do the right thing and let families enjoy the holidays!"
"While commissioners look for few spending increases, they’re not looking for spending decreases at all."
"The city and donors are spending $600,000 on bathrooms and a changing room at the Burr Park, that should help house the homeless and feed us all through this COVID disaster."
"I seriously can’t understand why we miss school for the slightest possibility of snow but we can’t even take common sense measures to protect students, staff and the public from a deadly pandemic. Who exactly has to die before we admit we have a problem?"
"I am really curious as to why the media have had nothing to say about a strange interview Biden had with Jake Tapper. When asked about his relationship with Kamala Harris, he said, 'Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there is a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and resign.' Some said he was making a joke but he and Tapper weren’t smiling, and Tapper rushed on to another question. Editors?"
"I've been to the post office twice in recent weeks. Despite high volume, they keep the line moving and are courteous, professional and helpful. Thanks very much!"
"It's sad. Rudy Giuliani went from being 'America's Mayor' to one of Trump's clowns."
"I don’t think we need a runoff, I think we need a reelection!"
