Today's Forum for Dec. 12-13

"Thank you Shaw Industries for continuing to remember the alumni. No luncheon this year with COVID restrictions but you still found a way to honor those retired. Thank you."
"I'm so happy the library has opened curbside pickup back up. And every day of the week! Woo-hoo!"
"I’m a little disgusted that David Ralston’s opinion about accepting the election results had more to do with worrying about some future tit for tat than with the actual fact that there are no grounds for overturning the results. All elected officials are sworn to uphold the Constitution, not the party line. Both sides of the aisle have trouble with this concept. As a lifelong Republican, the only members of the party I could vote for right now are Kemp, Raffensperger and maybe Kasey Carpenter. Maybe. I’d have to hear his thoughts about the election results first, but his mask-wearing at least gives me some indication that he can do the right thing even when his base is committed to nonsense."
"Too many of our local leaders prefer to be on the Trump crashing train of total misinformation, lies and intimidation. Check out their social media pages. They need to stop following the Drudge Report, The Economist, The Hill, OAN, National Review, Breitbart, Washington Times, Washington Examiner, Arizona Republic and wake up in the real world"
"Republicans are always trying to take credit for fixing something they broke."
"I agree! We need a reelection with in-person voting only with the exceptions of the military and heavily supervised nursing homes."
"I just heard the state of North Carolina now has a curfew, Hamilton County Schools have gone virtual, the state of Georgia is wide open and our schools in Whitfield County and the city of Dalton remain open despite the severe outbreaks. More than 3,000 Americans have died in a single day, more then 106,000 in hospitals, all told 290,000 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 is out of control, yet masks are not mandated but encouraged which falls on deaf ears, and workers wearing masks wear them under their noses! Teachers have no choices. They have to do their jobs while administrators sit back and make the decisions. Are they willing to go in a classroom and teach? Most definitely not!"
"Please print a copy of the plans for the restrooms at the Burr Park, I would like to see them before I pay my property taxes because I think it will make be feel better to know that we have responsible leaders."
"David Ralston’s proposed measure will ensure only one thing: further corruption. If the secretary of state were an appointed position verses an elected on, he/she would become another crony. I am proud of the secretary of state and the governor for not crumbling under pressure from the GOP. The secretary of state ordered an election audit, twice, and then verified the results. The governor stated that he would not act in opposition to the state constitution. Good for them! They are doing their jobs."
"President Trump lost his bid for reelection. Take down your yard signs and banners; the people have spoken— i.e. voted and he didn’t win. It’s as simple as that, folks!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.