“Phone call didn’t get answered at post office so I’ll have my say so here hoping someone will bring it to the postmaster’s attention. Please advise whoever delivers mail along Collins, Ridge Road and surrounding areas to close the doors on mailboxes. Left open doors are damaging to vehicles, and mail is getting soaked.”
“I will never figure out why the public is so fascinated with Prince Harry and Meghan. They make no contribution to society. They don’t do anything but run around all day and have their picture made. They were thrown out of their own country and the public can’t seem to get enough. There’s either a million people that have too much time on their hands or people are envious for all their money. I don’t know, but as soon as they come on I can’t get to my remote fast enough to turn the channel.”
“Do Forum members not know that you can’t put Trump in jail? No Democrat has ever been to jail, so why would you send Trump?”
“Every president since Bill Clinton has promised to lower prices on prescription drugs and they’re higher than ever. How those politicians up in Washington can lie and smile at you while they’re doing it.”
“I’d like to thank Shaw Inc. for providing all of the retirees with a nice Christmas present this year. Thank you so much and God bless each and every one of you.”
“This is for all the Trump haters that I see in the Forum every day. They’re pulling the cover off the Biden crime syndicate. Y’all need to take the blinders off your eyes so you can see. Or maybe you’re like an old mule, they keep blinders on them. Maybe that’s what y’all are. Stubborn as one. Can’t see the truth, don’t want to. The Bible says ‘Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’ Do you want to be free or not, brothers and sisters? If you want to be, see the truth.”
“Yes, I will admit that Trump has done things he shouldn’t have done. Absolutely. But — and this is a big but — he did it to himself. He did not do it to the people. He was always for the people. He had the people in mind, always. Keep that in mind when y’all are ready to condemn him and talk down on him ever since he left office, which is ridiculous.”
“Jeers to the family members who refused to shake hands with McConnell and McCarthy. It only showed the type of class they had, which is no class.”
“Herschel gave a very gracious concession speech. It was the best speech I’ve heard him give. It was articulate and heartfelt. Now, he can go back to Texas where he really lives and has lived for over 30 years.”
“I’m calling about a trip to the bank. I asked for some change. I wanted some ones to tip the boys that pick up the carts and bring you carts at the grocery store. Well, the little girl behind the window refused to give me any change or do anything unless I was a member of the bank. In other words, if I had deposits at the bank. I thought American currency was supposed to be honored under any circumstance. Is it true that they don’t have to deal with you unless you are a member of the bank? If you have an answer for this, let me know. I sure would like to know.”
