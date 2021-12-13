Today's Forum for Dec. 14

"With all the tornadoes Friday and Saturday in December, are you starting to see what climate change can do? I've always believed Al Gore."
"It’s funny that people want Perdue to replace Kemp because the governor didn’t embrace conspiracy theories and challenge the election. But what they forget is that Perdue did the same thing at the time. He gave a concession speech and didn’t challenge the results of his loss and now he’s trying to pretend otherwise to pander to the dead-enders."
"Whether you have city garbage pickup or subscribe to services in the county the lid is supposed to close on the container to keep animals out and keep trash from blowing out onto adjoining property. If you have more trash on a regular basis that the lid will not close down you need to request an additional container. It is not the driver's responsibility to get out of the truck and pick up what falls out as the arm lifts the container to empty."
"Here’s a truth that could solve all our of our country’s problems, though some will wrongly say the exact opposite. Keep your religion out of government. They are your beliefs, not everyone’s. Religion, especially when codified into law, only causes pain and suffering. Proof is all around us, especially in our history books."
"President Putin isn't scared of anyone. He certainly was not afraid of President Trump. He played Trump like an old banjo. Trump sucked up to Putin and Kim Jung-un. Trump talked big until he faced them, then folded like the coward that he is."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is the poison of national politics."
"Christine Fowler is a grinch! Elf on the Shelf brings joy and laughter to not only children but their parents and grandparents, and all who believe!"
"Why is the government giving each child money each month? I am disabled, and a family with three children receives more money for the children than Social Security is willing to send me and I worked and paid into the good ole boy system."
"With Murray County having 6,400 infected people of COVID-19, there should be a law that says health insurance companies should not have to pay your medical bills if you are unvaccinated."
"HIPAA prevents covered entities such as health care providers and insurance carriers from disclosing your medical records without authorization. It has literally nothing to do with places requiring proof of vaccination."
"You don’t hear about HIPAA anymore? What kind of doctor do you go to? Please explain the connection between your statements. Because if you are saying your medical privacy should prevent an employer from even knowing whether you are vaccinated, that argument doesn’t hold water. They can drug test you, require you to take a physical, etc. Anything that protects other workers and the public. None of this is new."
"If Biden and his cronies hate America so much, please stop apologizing for America and get the heck out of here. Go screw up somewhere else!"
"We're now at the lowest unemployment in 50 years, gas prices are falling like a rock and supply chain problems are being fixed. On top of that my 401(k) is through the roof! Thanks, President Biden!"
