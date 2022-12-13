“Just think if Walker would have won. He would be sitting in Washington like a puppet with Trump informing him what to do and not to do. and it would be a mess.”
“Griner is home because Putin was willing to make a deal, to release her for the return of Bout. Whelan was not offered the deal, but if you think it is so easy to do why didn’t your beloved Trump bring him home? Because he couldn’t, that’s why.”
“Overlooked facts about the Griner/Whelan incident. According to John Bolton, former national security adviser in the Trump administration, Donald Trump turned down a swap between Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout. Although a veteran of the Marine Corps, Paul Whelan was discharged from the military due to bad conduct and received a punitive discharge due to larcenous activity.”
“What did Trump do that was so bad during his four-year tenure? Attempted a coup to stay in power. Had peaceful protesters tear-gassed so he could pose for a photo-op with a Bible outside a church. Touted injecting disinfectant, hydroxychloroquine and ultraviolet light as COVID cures. Told people not to wear masks to cut down the spread of COVID, even though they worked. Wanted to nuke hurricanes. Started a trade war with China that hurt U.S. consumers. Built an incomplete border wall that doesn’t work, wasn’t needed and wasn’t paid for by Mexico. Saw no problem with his vice president potentially being hanged by a violent mob he’d summoned and sent to the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the peaceful transition of power. I could give you more than 20 more.”
“The people who live in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District are represented by two U.S. senators and a U.S. president who take their jobs seriously and work hard to represent their constituents. Three out of four ain’t bad.”
“Someone, anyone, please tell me why the U.S. government would award a $200 million contract for lithium batteries to a company operating out of China. How did a company from the world’s largest communist country get that much influence over our government?”
“Stetson Bennett didn’t win the Heisman Trophy. I think he’s holding out for another natty.”
“This is responding to a previous Forum submittal who said the runoff election results indicate that ignorance is alive and well in Northwest Georgia. We once heard Joe Biden as he read from his teleprompter, ‘let us all be a United States again.’ The Democratic Party, with the likes of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi who have continually attacked and caused unquestionable damage to our country for six very long years, does not get a free pass with me, and with those two people around. I certainly don’t expect any kind of unity for our country in the foreseeable future.”
“Wow, Biden is doing a great job bringing down gas prices.”
“A parent decides that they don’t want their child to read a certain book, so they set out on a mission to have that book banned. Well, I want my child to be exposed to the world. If you want to ban a book, ban it from your household, not mine.”
“The lady who believes in secret Jewish space lasers was fine but the guy with an untold number of secret children was a bridge too far. I will never understand the Republican electorate.”
“Go Falcons!”
