Today's Forum for Dec. 15

"Way to go Brookwood students! You make us proud! You are showing everyone that wearing masks is important. We can see your smiles through your eyes. We see so many group pictures of students all over Whitfield County, whether it be for sports or other activities, that aren't wearing masks along with so many adults with no masks. Mask up!"
"So, will the permanent restrooms to be built at Burr Park eliminate the need for port-a-johns when we are again able to have large events there? City council members(s) stated before it is not possible to build enough restrooms to avoid use of unsightly port-a-johns. What changed? Why is the city council spending $300,000 taxpayer dollars on bathrooms?"
"Burr Park is located in downtown Dalton and not in the middle of a cow pasture. I've not participated in the entertainment at Burr Park. One reason is they have no facilities. Us old folks need these facilities and not port-a-potties which would be unsightly and stinky!"
"Your political cartoon in the Friday, Dec. 11, newspaper was in very poor taste. Disappointed in you Daily Citizen-News."
"David Ralston is further undermining democracy by introducing a resolution to make the Georgia secretary of state a General Assembly appointee. It's a spineless attempt to discredit Brad Raffensperger and appease the Trump and QAnon hordes. I'm a Democrat, but I'd vote for Raffensperger because he is willing to set aside his personal preference and do his job with integrity and honor."
"Where do I sign on to overturn the election of David Ralston? His raw power grab is utterly despicable."
"Now who is the communist/socialist? Not only do the Republicans try to limit some eligible and willing citizens from voting, now they don't want the people to decide who runs the election. They want their red comrades to decide who runs the election. In my humble, unqualified opinion, anyone who votes Republican after Speaker Ralston's demand is living by the old code 'Better red than dead.'"
"I am all for people wearing masks, but to the person in the weekend paper who went off on wearing one 'under their noses,' if you don't wear glasses you wouldn't understand that masks fog up so badly if worn over the nose that you can't see a thing! Everybody's situation isn't the same as yours."
Editor's note: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth."
"Living in Dalton is beginning to feel a lot like a horror movie. With our COVID cases at their highest rate since the pandemic began, parking spaces around town are full, businesses, including restaurants, are wide open, and hardly anyone is social distancing, or wearing masks. Where is our leadership? Are they going to wait until the hospital's beds are full and they start turning people away before they take the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus?"
"I find it very disturbing to see we have local elected officials going around supporting and loving these rallies against America and trying to overthrow the will of the people because they don't like the results of the election. The Republican Party has failed its people."
"The Democratic Party now has so many people who say that they are genuinely concerned about fairness and social justice. Then what is their true meaning of the 'fair share' phrase they continually use when it requires taking something from someone else who has earned and worked for it?"
"That date with SCOTUS was something, huh?"
"Is 2020 over yet?"
