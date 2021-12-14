Today's Forum for Dec. 15

"Congrats to the Dalton City Council for adding restrooms at Civitan Park, but could you next add some additional parking? Only about 25 parking spaces for the 'busiest park in Dalton!'"
"Republicans are more upset over a burning tree than they are about a school shooting."
"The right wants government out of their lives, but they’re fine with it being in yours."
"I find it curious that many Trump supporters don't believe what renowned epidemiologists say about COVID-19 but they believe everything Trump says and he has spoken falsehood after falsehood. His repeated falsehoods are not opinion but fact-based."
"You know, I’d love to do an experiment. If I had the money, and I’m sure there is a price I could pay for this, I would pay NewsMax (or whatever news agency the 'right' is watching these days) to start a war against seat belts and see how long it took for their followers to start refusing to wear them. Because, how dare you tell us what to do. Right?"
"If you want good catfish try Choo Choo BBQ on Cleveland Highway near Tractor Supply. The catfish dinner is great and so are the brownies, besides the best barbecue in Dalton."
"We attended our grandson's band concert. The woman with a toddler sitting behind us ruined the concert for us and everyone sitting around her. She talked (louder than the toddler) during the whole concert. For God's sake, if you don't have concert manners, stay at home!"
"Republicans have no interest in fixing your problems. Their entire message is based on the idea that your problems can't be solved, and are probably the fault of someone else. If they make government work better, it gets harder for them to get elected. I will never understand why people are fooled by their posturing."
"Thank you Mrs. Dwight for dropping off the two loaves of friendship bread to us at the Daily Citizen-News. We very much appreciate your kind gesture."
"To all the people who support abortion, I hope you read Michael Reagan's piece in the Dec. 7 newspaper. It is very enlightening."
"I can't believe that someone in Dalton is well informed enough to know about a congresswoman from Colorado. Must be all these people that stay on the internet all day."
"Biden is going to get us in a war that can't be won. Ukraine is not worth the effort."
"David Perdue running for governor is the best thing I've heard all week. We can finally get rid of that RINO Republican Brian Kemp and he can take that other RINO Republican Brad Raffensperger with him when he walks out the building."
"All these woke companies that are banning 'Let's go Brandon!' on the internet, do they not realize that when Trump gets back into office he's going to single out these people and make their lives miserable? And I hope he pops it to them."
"This is a correction for something that was in the Forum. It's 'Could use some help keeping the trash picked up on Quillian Road. Thanks!'"
