Today's Forum for Dec. 16

"I would like to publicly thank Shaw Industries and in particular the human resources employees who annually put on the retiree luncheon. This year, COVID protocol suggested a drive-by to pick up a gift for Shaw alumni instead of the luncheon. I don't know whose idea it was but alumni is a bit more palatable than retiree. And working at Shaw for a long time has truly been an education. It is comforting to feel the respect for 'alumni' that Shaw Industries has shown over the years. Thank you."
"In spite of the naysayers, the demonized, arrogant New Yorker pushed aside the government bureaucracy and empowered the free-enterprise system to develop a vaccine in less than a year — 'Warp Speed.' Well done! I'll take arrogant over lethargic any day."
"Where are these people running these campaign ads for Ossoff and Warnock getting these fake Southern boys with the fake Southern, Georgian accents?"
"I wear glasses. I wear a well-fitted mask and am sure to pull it up high so the bottom of my glasses fits over it. No fogging."
"To the person complaining about foggy glasses due to wearing a mask over your nose: First, if you aren’t going to wear it over your nose, then why bother? It’s useless. Second, I wear glasses and have to wear a mask all day. Your glasses won’t fog if you set the glasses over the edge of your mask. Get one that has a peak over the nose. They also make anti-fogging products for glasses. This excuse is just that, an excuse. Millions of people with glasses make it work every day."
"In the Forum on Dec. 15 you printed this: 'Editor's note: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 'Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.' Too many are wearing masks under their noses and aren’t wearing glasses. I wear glasses and if you wear your mask high enough and pinch the nose piece correctly your glasses won’t fog up."
"Closing Whitfield County high schools early due to COVID outbreaks is a good move, especially after seeing the sports coverage. No masks!"
"Congratulations to President Joe Biden!"
"People are allowed to declare bankruptcy so why can’t students declare bankruptcy over student loans? After all, Georgia has one of the highest bankruptcy rates in the U.S. anyway."
"What is the matter with people that they cannot seem to wear a mask? The only good thing to come out of Biden's mouth was he was going to have people wear masks the first 100 days of his presidency. I think that would be great. I think Gov. Kemp should have already put a mask mandate into place. I don't understand people not wanting to wear a mask seeing how this virus is accelerating just every day. It's getting out of hand. Please, people, put your masks on when you go out in public!"
"For bowing down to the liberal media and press and the far left, I will never watch another Cleveland Indians baseball game."
"I don't know about you, but I'm sick and tired of getting political calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At this point, I don't care who wins. Let the whole country explode."
