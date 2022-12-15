“Demands for more gun control laws get funnier by the day. The New York Times recently ran an article about the horrendous AR-15 rifle with a picture of shotgun shells. Perhaps they should take lessons from Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd.”
“Every time Marjorie Taylor Greene opens her mouth, it’s something embarrassingly negative and makes national news. How can anyone support her? What has she done for anyone but herself?”
“To the person that said Americans have adopted an unhealthy way of life, I couldn’t agree with you more. But with all the scurrilous characters you see out wandering the streets of Dalton these days I think I’ll take a pass on your suggestion to walk. Any walking I do is going to be inside a store, one that has no windows.”
“Is anyone taking bets on whether David DePape will ever go to trial for the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi?”
“If Elon Musk had not bought Twitter we would not know about all the cover-ups that the mainstream media and big tech had during the 2020 election. People need to open their eyes and not get so caught up in the mainstream media. They’re not talking about it, or if they do they downplay it. Folks, this is big.”
“All you people still writing the paper nearly three years after Trump left office confirms what I’ve known about Dalton for 30 years. There’s nothing to do here but bowl, go to Walmart and write the paper and complain about something — not necessarily in that order.”
“To the person quoting the Bible in support of Trump: Do you not see the irony in your statement? and to the one who said Trump was always for the people: That’s one of the most ridiculous statements I’ve ever heard. Trump is for Trump. If it served him to throw us all under the bus we’d have tire tracks. and no. I don’t like Biden either.”
“It’s a little odd that you don’t care about Prince Harry and Meghan so much that you feel compelled to spend time writing to the Forum about them ...”
“I was so glad to hear on Fox News that Kyrsten Sinema, the senator from Arizona, has become an independent. If she caucuses with the Republicans that will undo Warnock, and that would be a good thing.”
“This is to the people in Forum Land. It’s far, far better to sit in silence and be thought a dummy than open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
“Putting a narcissistic media hound like Trump in prison would only give him more of the thing he craves the most — attention.”
“Biden is a man who can’t see the forest for the trees.”
“It is sad that ignorance is alive and well in Northwest Georgia. Herschel Walker carried Whitfield County.”
“Kudos to knowing that ignorance is alive and well in Northwest Georgia after the election. My kudos out to you.”
“The selection of the Heisman Trophy winner is a sham. That’s just a put-on.”
“I will tell you why the Democrats will win in 2024. It’s because Mitch McConnell is right, they picked the wrong candidate to run, they listened to Trump. Michael Reagan is wrong. Trump did his own colonoscopy on himself and so did Herschel.”
