“As long as the Democrats keep pouring millions of dollars of out-of-state money and we keep encouraging people to move to Georgia from blue states, there is little chance of Republicans winning a statewide race. We’re going to have to figure out a way to equal their money and to get people to move here from other Republican states like Texas and Florida. It’s as simple as that, people.”
“If somebody as crooked as Richard Nixon could stay out of prison, don’t you think Donald Trump could figure out a way to do it, too?”
“Have you people in the Forum noticed when you’re out driving on the highway how many mounds of fire ants there are around? Some of them are over a foot high. Talk about an invasion. It’s just about every few feet.”
“Democrats are for big government controlling the news media, but if Trump was doing it would they still be for it?”
“I lived through the Nixon-Watergate days. I remember it very well. and it’s nothing compared to this Obama and Biden and Twitter deal. This is pathetic what this country has turned into under this Democratic Party.”
“I’d like to make a comment regarding Sen. Warnock. I think the state of Georgia done the right thing to vote someone in with some common sense who knows about what’s going on in our government. I know up here in Dalton this is a Republican area. We need more preachers up there. I’d rather have a man of God sent up there telling you the truth for the state of Georgia than for his own agenda, his own party.”
“Would you let the Democrats run your home finances?”
“To the Forum caller complaining about the inability to receive change from local banks because they don’t have an account with the local bank, there’s a solution. All you do is take your $20 bills, go to the dollar store, buy a pack of Juicy Fruit gum a couple of times and before you know it you’ve got a fistful of $1 bills.”
“I can certainly relate to the person that put in there about the mail carriers leaving the mailbox doors open. I’ve had that done over here in Chatsworth more than I can count. I don’t see why, it takes so little time to close that door. and yes, mail has gotten wet but is there ever anything important that got wet? Well, you can be sure that I’ll be over there at the post office letting them see it. They can’t only not close the mailbox doors, but they can’t get the mail here at a decent hour. Our mail is here usually around 5:30 in the afternoon. That’s ridiculous. There’s no reason to take that long when you’re delivering mail, especially when you’re riding in a darn truck.”
“I’m still waiting to hear what Raphael Warnock is going to do about the border crisis. Yep, those crickets are chirping pretty loud today.”
“I also watched the Mike Pence interview. To me he comes across as ineffectual. He does not seem to have a fire in the belly about anything. He’s what my late father would call a ‘slow leak,’ which would be a tire slowly going flat on you.”
