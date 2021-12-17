Today's Forum for Dec. 18/19

"When I heard of Judy Love Joyce's passing, it saddened me as any death would sadden me, but I went to school with Judy. Very, very friendly person. Always ready to speak to anyone she met. It didn't matter who you were or what side of town you lived on, nothing, she was there. She had a beautiful smile. Great friendliness towards everybody and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing and I hope her family can find some comfort in God to get them through this, knowing she has been welcomed into heaven with open arms."
"To the leadership teams of Whitfield County and Dalton schools: Do you not read the news or watch it on TV? Utterly irresponsible to even consider relaxing COVID standards after Christmas break! You should be tightening up!"
"So just like socialism, communism and liberalism before it, Republicans have transitioned to using 'woke' to mean 'anything I don't like.' Such fun."
"So you want free government childcare. What you are going to get is higher cost due to educational requirements on workers, religious groups who provide childcare will be excluded, and workers will be encouraged (possibly forced) to pay dues to third parties to work. Certainly to follow will be onerous rules, etc., on what will be taught to our 3- and 4-year-olds. This program is designed for free care to some while being subsidized by others. Truly a tax on the middle class. Do your research."
"The opinion of rich, male Michael Reagan on the issue of abortion is of no interest to me. We all know people who were adopted. Those were choices women were able to make. We can focus saving lives on enabling women to have the opportunity to make that choice, or we can demonize them and punish them when they cannot. I choose choice."
"This is for the cruel person that ran down those three precious dogs on the road at Bradley Wellness Center. You probably think you got away with it, but God knows what you did."
"I'm really hurt today. Went to a local restaurant to get my turkey and dressing. Didn't know I was going to be charged 85 cents for some cranberry sauce on the side. I thought that always came with the dinner. What hurts me is nobody told me it was going to be extra until I got to the register and they charged me for it. I don't think I'll go back for a while. I'm really disappointed and hurt."
"This person asking why Kamala Harris is getting paid or whatever, why do all vice presidents get paid? Did you ask yourself that question about Mike Pence and all the other vice presidents we have had before? Where are you going with this? Help me out. Give me some common sense here. Thank you."
"The people who are wanting a Publix in Dalton, I think you need to call the main headquarters and find out why they haven't put one here. I think that's who would make that decision. Wouldn't you think so?"
"This is to the people commenting about why we can't have a Publix in Dalton. First of all, too much competition. Publix knows that. That's why they won't build in Dalton. Put Publix to rest."
"I don't know why Trump doesn't sit back, give up and leave the politics alone."
