Today's Forum for Dec. 18

"Amusing how the Republicans crowing about the success of Operation Warp Speed will nonetheless cry from the rooftops that socialism is bad."
"It seems to me that if COVID is getting bad enough to end school early for Whitfield County high schools, the least they could do is mandate masks for the kids in middle and elementary schools. There are plenty of teachers in those schools who are getting sick and have family members who have gotten sick. Also, it must be getting really bad if the Whitfield County commissioners and David Perdue are now encouraging people to wear masks. They barely acknowledged COVID's existence before this."
Editor's note: Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter has consistently supported a mask mandate for the county.
"I would like to offer up a couple of suggestions regarding the renaming of the Cleveland Indians: How about the Cleveland Clowns or the Cleveland Chumps?"
"Pay close attention. Biden said he would 'ask' people to wear a mask, not have them wear a mask for the first 100 days. This will change very little, if any."
"How nice, to name a community center in tribute to Roger Crossen. A better tribute would have been a mask mandate to protect the citizens he served. A lack of courage by Whitfield County commissioners will cost even more lives."
"Why do our Whitfield County commissioners say a mask mandate would be a 'nightmare to enforce' when bigger cities, for example, Chattanooga, have mask mandates? In Chattanooga, I see masks being worn everywhere. In Dalton I do not feel safe to shop, but from what I see in parking lots and hear from friends, people are simply not wearing masks. Why can people in other places wear masks, but we can't?"
"Why can Hamilton County, with three and a half times the population, enforce their mask mandate, while Whitfield County cannot?"
"If I had a portfolio, I would ask David Perdue to manage it. The stock trades he made in January were pure genius!"
"Why do Whitfield County’s commissioners continue purchasing expensive, gas-guzzling pickup trucks and SUVs for departments who don’t need them? If it’s an absolute necessity to furnish staff with transportation, why not purchase basic, no-frill, fuel-efficient vehicles, and spend the money saved on more important needs?"
"Outstanding editorial in Wednesday’s paper. I was trying to find the words to express my outrage at Ralston’s idea of letting state legislators appoint the secretary of state instead of the people, but Jamie Jones did it for me! Well done."
"Looks like you Democrats are getting what you deserve. Sadly, all of us patriotic, conservative, religious constitutionalists are getting it, too."
"When the Democratic presidential primary was over and Joe Biden was nominated, all the negative media stories about his apparent cognitive decline and his family’s shady financial entanglements just disappeared. Then a virtual news blackout surrounded him, and press conferences were nonexistent or revolved around his favorite milkshake or the color of his socks. The soon-to-be President Biden cannot avoid the press forever and will soon face unscripted meetings with foreign leaders and be required to meet with dozens of movers and shakers each day. So, please say a prayer for our country."
