Today's Forum for Dec. 19-20

"I recently watched Joe Biden’s appearance at the Democratic get-together in Atlanta. It was an incredibly sad episode when he introduced Jon Ossoff and the way he stumbled and stammered with Ossoff’s name on the way through it all."
"Joe Biden does not have dementia. And if he did, I'd still vote for him over Trump."
"Joe Biden on his worst day is still better than Trump has ever been."
"How is it that you claim socialism with the effort to save the world? I would imagine your story would be all praises if a Democrat had been in charge."
"The speed at which the COVID-19 vaccines have been created and are now being administered is truly amazing."
"The government is going to create a federal commission to oversee college athletics? They have nothing better to do than to mess up one of the only things that is working. I’m sure they will take over the playoff committee."
"I saw Harold Price's 70th wedding anniversary picture in the paper on Dec. 18. He was the coolest science teacher ever in the eighth grade at Fort Hill in the early '60s. He had a pilot's license and a VW bus! Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Price!"
"How federal legislators who have a home in D.C. and in their home state cannot pull together and create a COVID relief package is beyond me! They can’t fathom homelessness, unemployment and the plight of the average person who lost so much in the last nine months. Self-serving and focused on bailing out corporations. Shameful!"
"I'm glad that we have a representative in our 14th Congressional district battling for a stimulus relief bill in Congress. Oh wait, nevermind. Tom Graves quit on Whitfield and Murray counties months ago."
"We need roadblocks in Whitfield County to get some of these unlicensed and uninsured drivers off the road."
"The way to eliminate fraud at the ballot box is to make everybody votes in person with a valid picture ID."
"Everybody needs to pull up and watch 'The Manchurian Candidate.' That's exactly what Joe Biden is."
"Since Walter Williams has passed on, we'd really appreciate it if you would pick up Thomas Sewell."
Editor's note: Thank you for the suggestion.
"The Rev. Warnock is definitely wrong. As a six-year combat veteran, I spent a lot of time praying to God in foxholes."
"I don't know which I'm more tired of, the political ads and calls or all the whiners in the Forum about wearing masks."
"Ohio State does not belong in the football playoffs."
"I can't believe people in Whitfield County, Georgia, are so up in arms about the name of a baseball team in Cleveland, Ohio. Talk about needing better things to worry about. They will really flip out in a few years when the Atlanta Braves change their name."
"I don't know why anyone would bother talking to any elected official about the budget. All of their minds are made up already, so you're just wasting your time."
"The number of people who openly flaunt their disapproval of masks in this county is absolutely staggering. No wonder our cases are surging wildly out of control with no end in sight."
