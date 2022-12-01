“Election deniers are a small (but cancerous) group in our society.”
“Biden reduces domestic oil and gas drilling but asks OPEC to increase their oil production and now grants Chevron permission to drill for oil in Venezuela. Our POTUS deprives Americans of high-paying energy jobs but puts money into the pockets of OPEC and a Venezuelan dictatorship. Is this for real?”
“My son goes to an out-of-state school but is still a Georgia voter. He will now have to find a way back to vote because he had to leave Sunday. You have no idea about people and their schedules. To deny the voters a chance to vote in such an important election is a feature of Republican suppression. Just admit that you’re OK with it.”
“Can adults get any nastier? I walked out of my doctor’s office to see where patients are pulling off their masks and even a nasal mask and throwing them down on the ground. How lazy! If you feel the need to wear them inside the doctor’s office why would you throw them down for someone else to clean up your germs after you?”
“It appears that Mr. Warnock doesn’t have a plan yet to reduce crime or solve the border crisis. So today I clicked for Herschel all the way.”
“I’m just calling to say please vote for Herschel. He will absolutely do a real good job. He had some problems but he turned his life around. He’s a wonderful Christian. Raphael has been in there for years now and has done absolutely nothing.”
“China is like the bullies we all remember from school. They will intimidate the rest of the world as long as the rest of the world lets them. We need strong leaders like Ronald Reagan and Bush 41 who were willing to stand up to China and Russia. The last thing the world needs at this point is to be dominated by a totalitarian regime of 2 billion people.”
“Hey Georgians, as soon as voting season is over we can seriously begin celebrating the Christmas and holiday season.”
“I’d trade three Chipotle restaurants for just one Olive Garden.”
“What do Christmas and cats on a beach have in common? ‘Sandy Claws.’”
“There is only one position in the federal government that Donald J. Trump is fit to hold. That position is prisoner.”
“How does the person in The Forum know who was voting for who in Chatsworth? I thought that was supposed to be a private thing instead of going around and telling everyone ‘I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ Since they made mention that they voted for Warnock, I will kill that vote because I’m voting for Walker.”
“In response to the comment in Wednesday’s Forum about Republicans ‘ruining America,’ you must’ve been living under a rock since Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden and his henchmen took over.”
“Christmas decorations and pumpkins don’t go together. Please take down your pumpkins if you have Christmas decorations. They just look like you don’t know what you’re doing.”
“Now that Elon Musk has successfully bought Twitter, maybe he can go after some of these liberal publishing companies that publish these outrageously radical newspapers like the Washington Post, the New York Times and the L.A. Times because America would be a far better country if those papers were in the trash can where they belong.”
