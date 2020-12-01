Today's Forum for Dec. 2

"Perhaps if we put a weather-resistant mask on our great hero Gen. Johnston's statue it would inspire more of Dalton's population to wear masks."
"What's up at the post office? One day last week my mail was delivered at 8:15 p.m. and tonight it was delivered at 10:05 p.m!"
"So the Whitfield County commissioners spent a chunk of their federally provided CARES money, totaling several million dollars, on shiny new pickup trucks and a high performance SUV, and spent the one-time windfall from the Solid Waste Authority, over $2 million, on some ball fields. These spending decisions were made even though the recently approved SPLOST includes significant funding for both county vehicles and recreation facilities. Now, two commissioners have expressed serious doubts the county will match the city's $80,000 contribution to the Community Development Corp. to help reduce the expected wave of evictions due to COVID. The current commission continues to amaze with their lack of foresight and fiscal discipline."
"Since Marjorie Taylor Greene is about to be seated in D.C., I expect she'll propose a bill to stop the biggest socialism of all: the U.S. military that got almost a trillion dollars in socialism bucks. Or will she start with those socialist-supported national parks and monuments?"
"Just turned my calendar to December. There are no events on it with the exception of a couple of Zoom things. But we are OK with that because there is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. Vaccines on the way! Just the two of us will celebrate Christmas but we are OK with that and look forward to the day when we can begin to gather with others again. We will do our part to slow the spread by wearing masks, distancing and staying out of others' homes and stores. A better day is coming!"
"Trump and his family can count the votes/ballots after Jan. 20. I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for this silly recount. If he or his attorneys have proof of fraud, just show it. Oh wait, are the ballots/votes under an audit? If so, they are like Trump’s tax returns, can’t show them."
"Allowing third-party groups (special interest groups funded by who knows) to register voters is surely rife with intimidation, falsehoods and fraud. Potential voters should only be registered by presenting a valid ID at the board of elections."
"If you want to see how far the Democratic Party has swung from its traditional roots, then look no further than Mr. Biden's proposal to forgive $10,000 of college debt for student loan borrowers. Never mind that only one-third of all Americans have a college degree or that several well-paying 'blue-collar jobs' pay more than those requiring a college degree or that most college graduates are graduating with non-marketable degrees; the rest of us are expected to pay for these educated elite. How about the fairness to those college students that worked their way through school, chose a less expensive state school or went to a commuter college like Dalton State? Again, the Democratic Party penalizes responsible behavior, work and thrift."
